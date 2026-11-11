4 flood-proof spring bulbs that will thrive in waterlogged winter gardens – these are the resilient varieties to plant now for guaranteed spring blooms

Gardening experts have revealed four ‘flood-proof’ bulbs that can withstand wet, boggy gardens this winter.

With wetter winters predicted to become more common in the UK over the coming years, garden experts want you to know that not all spring bulbs are suitable for waterlogged gardens, and if yours frequently floods, you’re far better off opting for the best flood-proof plants and shrubs .

Spring bulbs, such as tulips, can rot if left in waterlogged soil. So, here are a few alternatives that are suitable for flood-prone gardens this winter.

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1. Camassia

Camassia is a spring bulb that experts recommend to attract birds and wildlife to your garden. Its stunning purple flowers are easy on the eye for us, and will also improve the biodiversity of your garden, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

‘Camassia is one of the best bulbs for heavy, wet soil because it naturally grows in damp meadows. It’s happy with soggy ground through winter and spring, and the tall spikes of blue, white or cream flowers in May and June bring welcome colour to a boggy border. Plant bulbs about 10cm deep in autumn,’ says Jo McGarry, gardening expert at Earlswood Garden Centre .

Where to buy camassia

2. Iris

Not only are Irises one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow, but they are also suitable for wet gardens and waterlogged soil.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Irises love wet soil, and some can even be planted in ponds,’ says Jane Fairlie, technical manager at Doff . ‘There are yellow and traditional blue and yellow types, as well as a couple of blue and white varieties. Any of these will bring bright splashes of colour to a spring garden, provided they’re planted soon - again at least three times the height of the bulb, and preferably not in too shady a spot. As with all bulbs, they don’t like standing water, unless they are pond varieties.’

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Where to buy irises

3. Snake’s head fritillary

Snake’s head fritillary is one of the more unusual spring bulbs you can plant, characterised by their striking chequered petals.

‘These are made for damp meadow conditions, so they’re a lovely choice if your soil holds on to moisture in spring. The chequered, bell-shaped flowers appear in April and May and look best planted in groups in a lawn or relaxed border. Plant in autumn, about 10cm deep, and don’t let the bulbs dry out beforehand,’ says Jo.

Where to buy snake's head fritillary

4. Summer snowflake

If you’re looking for a flood-proof spring bulb that will also add some height to your garden, a summer snowflake is a wonderful choice.

‘If your garden becomes waterlogged in winter, summer snowflake is a reliable option, as it grows naturally along riverbanks and in damp woodland. Its dainty white bells with green markings appear in April and May. At 50 to 80cm tall, it’s far bigger than a snowdrop, so it makes a real statement in a damp border or beside a pond,’ says Jo.

Where to buy summer snowflake

If you want a waterlogged garden, to avoid disappointment come spring, it's best to opt for flowering bulbs that thrive in these conditons. This lists proves they can look just as good!