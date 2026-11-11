4 flood-proof spring bulbs that will thrive in waterlogged winter gardens – these are the resilient varieties to plant now for guaranteed spring blooms
Make your garden more resilient this winter
Gardening experts have revealed four ‘flood-proof’ bulbs that can withstand wet, boggy gardens this winter.
With wetter winters predicted to become more common in the UK over the coming years, garden experts want you to know that not all spring bulbs are suitable for waterlogged gardens, and if yours frequently floods, you’re far better off opting for the best flood-proof plants and shrubs.
Spring bulbs, such as tulips, can rot if left in waterlogged soil. So, here are a few alternatives that are suitable for flood-prone gardens this winter.
1. Camassia
Camassia is a spring bulb that experts recommend to attract birds and wildlife to your garden. Its stunning purple flowers are easy on the eye for us, and will also improve the biodiversity of your garden, too.
‘Camassia is one of the best bulbs for heavy, wet soil because it naturally grows in damp meadows. It’s happy with soggy ground through winter and spring, and the tall spikes of blue, white or cream flowers in May and June bring welcome colour to a boggy border. Plant bulbs about 10cm deep in autumn,’ says Jo McGarry, gardening expert at Earlswood Garden Centre.
Where to buy camassia
- Cusick's camass bulbs, £8.79, Crocus
- Camassia bulbs (pack of 3), £11.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Camassia leichtlinii 'Alba', £7.99, Thompson & Morgan
2. Iris
Not only are Irises one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow, but they are also suitable for wet gardens and waterlogged soil.
‘Irises love wet soil, and some can even be planted in ponds,’ says Jane Fairlie, technical manager at Doff. ‘There are yellow and traditional blue and yellow types, as well as a couple of blue and white varieties. Any of these will bring bright splashes of colour to a spring garden, provided they’re planted soon - again at least three times the height of the bulb, and preferably not in too shady a spot. As with all bulbs, they don’t like standing water, unless they are pond varieties.’
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Where to buy irises
- Iris 'Pass the Wine', £11.99, Suttons
- Iris 'Harmony' (Reticulata), £9.99, Crocus
- Iris 'Metallic Mixture', £9.99, Thompson & Morgan
3. Snake’s head fritillary
Snake’s head fritillary is one of the more unusual spring bulbs you can plant, characterised by their striking chequered petals.
‘These are made for damp meadow conditions, so they’re a lovely choice if your soil holds on to moisture in spring. The chequered, bell-shaped flowers appear in April and May and look best planted in groups in a lawn or relaxed border. Plant in autumn, about 10cm deep, and don’t let the bulbs dry out beforehand,’ says Jo.
Where to buy snake's head fritillary
- YouGarden Snakeshead Fritillary Bulbs, Pack of 25, £13.99, B&Q
- Marshalls Garden Snake's Head Fritillary - 20 Bulbs, £9.99, Argos
- Fritillaria meleagris Mix, £9.99, Thompson & Morgan
4. Summer snowflake
If you’re looking for a flood-proof spring bulb that will also add some height to your garden, a summer snowflake is a wonderful choice.
‘If your garden becomes waterlogged in winter, summer snowflake is a reliable option, as it grows naturally along riverbanks and in damp woodland. Its dainty white bells with green markings appear in April and May. At 50 to 80cm tall, it’s far bigger than a snowdrop, so it makes a real statement in a damp border or beside a pond,’ says Jo.
Where to buy summer snowflake
- Summer snowflake (15 bulbs), £9.99, Crocus
- Verve Leucojum aestivum 7 Flower bulbs, £4, B&Q
- YouGarden Summer Snowflakes, Set of 20 Bulbs, £14.99, B&Q
If you want a waterlogged garden, to avoid disappointment come spring, it's best to opt for flowering bulbs that thrive in these conditons. This lists proves they can look just as good!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!