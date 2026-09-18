6 scented spring bulbs to plant near your front door for a colourful, fragrance-packed display

As our gardens start to lose their summer shine, now’s the perfect time to start thinking ahead and getting things prepped for spring. Top of the autumn ‘to-do’ list is bulb-planting and if you want a garden packed with both colour and fragrance, then choosing scented spring bulbs is the way to go.

Planting scented bulbs is a fabulous way of bringing early spring colour and fragrance to your outdoor space, whether planted up in containers, window boxes and hanging baskets near the front door or in flower beds and borders in the back garden, ensuring you’ll be greeted by a waft of spring-fresh fragrance whenever you head outside. And September is the perfect time to plant spring bulbs.

‘There’s no better welcome home in spring than a burst of fragrance at your front door,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘And by planting fragrant bulbs in doorstep containers or close to your windows means you can enjoy their scent every time you come and go.’

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1. Hyacinth

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‘If you want your spring garden to look and smell good, hyacinths are an all-round great choice,’ says Shelley. ‘Their tightly packed flowers come in a variety of gorgeous shades including pink, purple, white, and blue, but it’s their strong, sweet fragrance that really makes them stand out.’

‘When planting hyacinth bulbs, they'll generally bloom in early to mid-spring, around March and April, making them particularly effective when planted in containers near doors, windows, or seating areas, where their fragrance can be appreciated up close.’

‘For a more generous hit of scent, the trick for how to plant hyacinth bulbs is to put several bulbs together rather than relying on a single plant,’ adds Shelley. ‘Just make sure containers have good drainage, as hyacinth bulbs won’t thank you for sitting in waterlogged compost over winter.’

‘Hyacinths are one of my favourite scented spring bulbs,’ says Craig Wilson, gardening expert and co-founder of Gardeners Dream. ‘Not only do they come in a range of bold colours to create a bright, vibrant garden, but they also offer a sweet aroma to create an inviting garden.’

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‘If you plant your hyacinth bulbs around September to October, you can expect to see them flower between March and April. Just opt for a sunny or partially shaded spot, planting bulbs around four to six inches deep into the soil and ensuring the soil offers good drainage to avoid waterlogging.’

Where to buy hyacinth bulbs:

Crocus: Enjoy a swathe of fragrant blue flowers with these Hyacinthus orientalis 'Delft Blue', from £7.99.

Enjoy a swathe of fragrant blue flowers with these Hyacinthus orientalis 'Delft Blue', from £7.99. Gardeners Dream: Or go for a variety of colours with this Hyacinth Garden Mix, from £12.99.

Shop these planters for front gardens

2. Narcissus ‘geranium’

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‘For a bulb that packs plenty of fragrance into a relatively small space, narcissus 'geranium' is a showstopper,’ says Shelley. ‘It’s a Tazetta daffodil, a group known for its scented flowers, with several blooms carried on each stem. Its white petals and warm orange centres also make it an easy way to add a little more interest to a spring display.

'And it’s a great choice that works particularly well in a pot or border close to the house in a front garden.’

‘Narcissus acatea and narcissus geraniums are a good choice,’ says Chris Bonnet, founder of Gardening Express. ‘Narcissus acatea releases a rich, sweet fragrance while narcissus geranium has a strong, zesty scent.’

‘When it comes to planting in the ground, find a spot in the front garden with good drainage, dig a hole around three times the height of the bulb, and place the pointy end up,’ adds Chris. ‘Leave around two bulb widths between each, cover with soil, and nature will do the rest.’

Where to buy narcissus geranium bulbs:

3. Tulips

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‘While mostly known for their vivid colours and clean shapes, several tulip varieties carry a surprisingly rich scent, ranging from light citrus notes to deep honey,’ says Shelley. ‘Sweet-smelling varieties like ‘ballerina’ and ‘angelique’ are perfect for adding both visual drama and a delicate perfume to your entryway.’

‘Blooming in mid-to-late spring, they thrive in sunny, sheltered spots. Plant tulip bulbs in deep containers or near pathways, ensuring the soil drains well so the bulbs remain healthy throughout winter,’ adds Shelley.

‘Tulip ballerina, with its sweet, citrus scent, is another great choice for front garden containers,’ agrees Chris. ‘If you’re opting for containers, make sure the pots have large drainage holes and raise them on pot feet or bricks to avoid them becoming waterlogged and use a good quality compost.’

‘Bulbs can be planted much closer together in containers than in the ground, just make sure they don’t touch each other or the side of the pot. And do water immediately after planting and keep the soil slightly damp throughout winter,’ adds Chris.

Where to buy tulip bulbs:

Gardening Express: Try the orange, frilly shaped blooms of these Tulip Ballerina bulbs, £3.99.

Try the orange, frilly shaped blooms of these Tulip Ballerina bulbs, £3.99. Thompson & Morgan: Or go for the super-pretty pinky-white Tulip 'Angelique', from £9.99.

4. Scented iris

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‘Early-blooming dwarf irises bring a touch of elegance to spring, often flowering as early as February,’ suggests Shelley. ‘Despite their petite size, varieties like ‘Harmony’ (Iris 'Harmony', from £9.99 at Suttons) and ‘Katherine Hodgkin’ (Iris 'Katharine Hodgkin', from £6.99 at J.Parker's) produce a subtle, violet-like scent that signals the start of the new season.’

‘Because of their short stature, irises are best planted in raised containers, window boxes, or near doorstep edges where you can appreciate their intricate patterns and gentle fragrance up close.’

Where to buy scented iris bulbs:

5. Golden crocus

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‘With a mild, sweet, honey-like fragrance, golden crocuses are among the very first blooms to announce the arrival of spring. Their vibrant yellow-gold petals open wide on sunny days, releasing a warm scent that attracts early pollinators to your doorstep,’ suggests Shelley.

‘Appearing in late winter to early spring, golden crocuses work brilliantly when drift-planted in small pots or along the front edge of doorstep containers. Plant crocus bulbs and place them in full sun so the flowers open fully to release their perfume.’

Where to buy golden crocus bulbs:

6. Freesias

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‘For fragrance that really makes itself known, freesias are hard to beat,’ says Shelley. ‘Their colourful, trumpet-shaped flowers have a sweet, distinctive scent, making them a lovely choice for a pot near the front door.’

‘When planting freesias, be aware that they are less hardy than many traditional spring bulbs, so they’re best treated as a container plant in the UK, using free-draining compost and positioning the pot somewhere bright and sheltered,’ adds Shelley. ‘This makes it easier to move them somewhere protected, like to a greenhouse, when temperatures drop, as they are vulnerable to cold.’

Where to buy freesia bulbs:

How to get the most from your spring bulbs

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‘When planting bulbs in containers, choose a good-quality, free-draining compost and make sure the pot has drainage holes underneath,’ advises Shelley. ‘This is particularly important over winter, as bulbs sitting in waterlogged compost can be prone to rotting.’

‘For the strongest fragrance in the garden, position scented bulbs somewhere sheltered where the scent can linger, rather than in a completely exposed spot. Planting them close to the front door, along a pathway or beneath a window means you’re more likely to notice the fragrance as you pass,’ adds Shelley.

Will you be planting scented spring bulbs? Let us know your favourite fragrance.