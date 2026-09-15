After the hot, dry summer we’ve just had, springtime seems a long way off. And while planting bulbs might not be on your September ‘to do’ list, it most definitely should be if you want your garden to look fabulous come springtime, say the experts.

Planning and planting spring bulbs in September is the perfect time to do it if you want to get ahead and beat the gardening rush, according to garden experts. With the ground still warm from summer, planting spring bulbs now will give them plenty of time to establish roots before winter frosts set in and the soil gets too cold and wet or too hard to dig.

‘Getting started this month also means that you can make the most of a wide choice of spring bulbs before some of the more popular varieties become hard to track down later in autumn,’ advises David Denyer, florist and gardening expert at eflorist. ‘And my advice is to go for a mixture of bulbs in September that will flower at different points during the spring, as this will give you a longer-lasting display.’

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1. Daffodils

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‘There’s a reason daffodils, also known as narcissus, are the quintessential spring flower,’ says Shelley Davis, flower expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Flowering from late February through to May, their distinctive butter-yellow petals and trumpet-shaped centres are guaranteed to lift the spirits after the cold winter months.’

‘Planting daffodils in September gives the bulbs plenty of time to establish their roots before colder weather arrives. They’re happy in sun or partial shade, and can be planted directly into borders, lawns, or containers. For the best impact, plant these hardy perennials in five bulbs or more in a circle rather than scattering single bulbs throughout the garden, as a cluster will give you much more of that classic spring display.’

‘If you’re planting daffodils in containers, make sure there are drainage holes underneath. Daffodil bulbs are generally one of the easiest to grow, but they don’t appreciate sitting in soggy soil, particularly through the wetter winter months,’ adds Shelley.

Where to buy daffodil bulbs:

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Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy a colourful display with these cheery Narcissus 'Citrus Sorbet', from £12.99.

Enjoy a colourful display with these cheery Narcissus 'Citrus Sorbet', from £12.99. Gardeners Dream: Or go for a variety of blooms with this Daffodil Garden Mix, £23.99.

2. Crocuses

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‘Crocuses are perfect if you want some of the earliest colour of the year, with many appearing from February onwards,’ suggests David. ‘They work particularly well planting crocus bulbs in groups rather than individually, whether that’s through borders, beneath deciduous trees or in containers. Aim for well-drained soil and plant them around 7-10cm deep.’

‘For gardeners looking for maximum impact from a relatively small flower, crocuses are a brilliant option,’ says Shelley. ‘Their cup-shaped flowers appear in vibrant shades of purple, yellow, and white and can provide one of the first real bursts of colour after winter, often flowering from February onwards.’

‘Crocuses are versatile too, working in borders, containers, and even lawns. Planting them in generous groups is the best way to create a natural-looking splash of colour, so don’t be afraid to plant more than you think you need,’ adds Shelley. ‘Crocuses are also a useful early source of nectar and pollen for emerging pollinators, so planting a good cluster can provide a valuable food source when fewer flowers are in bloom.’

‘September is prime time to get certain spring bulbs planted to ensure a blooming garden come March,’ says Craig Wilson, co-founder and gardening expert at Gardeners Dream. ‘And make sure to use good drainage soil. A great tip here is to mix grit into your soil if it’s a heavier type, which will help prevent waterlogging.’

‘Plant your bulbs quite deep into the soil. For crocuses, plant the crocus bulbs around three inches down and double that depth for planting daffodils. Place in either sunny positions or in lightly shaded parts of your garden and keep a check on them if there has been little rain, giving them a water if necessary.’

Where to buy crocus bulbs:

Sarah Raven: These pretty purple blooms will add early springtime colour, Crocus Tommasinianus, from £5.95.

These pretty purple blooms will add early springtime colour, Crocus Tommasinianus, from £5.95. Suttons: Or try a bold mix of colours with this Crocus 'Botanical Mixed', from £12.99.

3. Hyacinths

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‘Hyacinths are a lovely choice when you want spring bulbs for fragrance as well as colour and can work especially well in pots positioned somewhere you regularly walk past,’ suggests David.

‘For how to plant hyacinths, aim for a depth of around 10 cm and leave enough room between bulbs for them to develop. They generally flower around March and April and prefer a sunny or partially shaded position with good drainage.’

Where to buy hyacinth bulbs:

Crocus: These all-white blooms will look stunning - Hyacinthus orientalis 'White Pearl', from £6.99.

These all-white blooms will look stunning - Hyacinthus orientalis 'White Pearl', from £6.99. Gardeners Dream: Or mix it up with the vibrant tones of this Hyacinth Garden Mix, £36.99.

4. Snowdrops

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‘Snowdrops, with their delicate bell-shaped white flowers, are another early-flowering favourite, with some varieties popping up while the garden is still looking decidedly bare,’ says Shelley.

‘Growing up to around 15cm tall, common snowdrops are relatively small, so to make the most of them, the best places to plant snowdrops are towards the front of a border or alongside a pathway, where you can spot their delicate blooms up close. They’re particularly suited to cooler, shadier parts of the garden, and can cope well with damp conditions, making them a good choice for a wetter season. However, avoid planting them anywhere where soil is persistently waterlogged.’

‘Snowdrop bulbs can also take a bit more time to settle in, so don’t be disappointed if your first display is relatively modest,’ adds Shelley. ‘Once established, they can return year after year and gradually create a more spectacular display.’

Where to buy snowdrop bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy delicate spring colour with these super-pretty hardy Snowdrops, from £8.99.

Enjoy delicate spring colour with these super-pretty hardy Snowdrops, from £8.99. Sarah Raven: Or go for the equally pretty Galanthus nivalis (Common Snowdrop), from £15.95.

5. Fritallaria

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‘If you’re looking for something a little less traditional, fritillaries are a charming choice,’ suggests Shelley. ‘Their distinctive bell-shaped flowers come in a range of forms, colours and sizes, adding character and interest to any spring display, so now is the perfect time when it comes to when to plant fritillaria bulbs.’

‘Although largely hardy, fritillarias need to be planted somewhere their blooms can catch the spring sunshine, while the dormant bulbs remain protected from excessive summer heat. They enjoy damp conditions when flowering, but prefer to stay drier once dormant, so good drainage is key.’

‘September is the ideal time to plant spring bulbs as the soil is still warm and it allows roots to grow strong before winter frosts set in,’ advises Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express. ‘Early flowering varieties like daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths, snowdrops and alliums will all benefit from September planting and are bulbs that come back year after year.’

‘When it comes to how to plant bulbs, try and find a spot in the garden with good drainage so the roots don’t rot. Dig a hole around three times the height of the bulb, placing the pointy end up. Leave around two bulb widths between each. If you’re going for a more natural look, throw them on the ground and plant where they land. Cover with soil, and autumn showers should give them all the water they need.’

‘Early varieties, like snowdrops, will start to bloom around January, February time, followed by the other varieties.’

Where to buy fritillaria bulbs:

Suttons: Bold and dramatic, make a statement with this Fritillaria meleagris Mix, from £11.99.

Bold and dramatic, make a statement with this Fritillaria meleagris Mix, from £11.99. Farmer Gracy: Or go for the striking and stripey Fritillaria acmopetala pointed-petal fritillary, from £5.25.

6. English bluebells

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‘One of the most iconic British wildflowers, English bluebells are known for their nodding, scented blue flowers that bloom along one side of the stem,’ says Shelley. ‘These hardy bulbs are a particularly good choice for those trickier, shadier spots in the garden, as they can thrive where other plants may struggle, including beneath trees.’

‘When it comes to how to plant English bluebells, they can cope with damp shade through winter and spring, before tolerating drier conditions in summer. Once established, they naturally split and multiply each year, gradually creating a beautiful carpet of colour.’

Where to buy English bluebell bulbs:

Amazon: Bring a swathe of colour to your garden with these True English Bluebell bulbs, £20.99.

Bring a swathe of colour to your garden with these True English Bluebell bulbs, £20.99. Gardeners Dream: Or go for the delightful Hyacinthoides non-scripta English Bluebell, from £10.99.

7. Alliums

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‘For something that carries spring colour towards early summer, planting allium bulbs is a brilliant option,’ suggests David. ‘Their distinctive globe-shaped flower heads can add height and structure to borders, with many varieties flowering from May onwards.’

‘Alliums prefer a sunny position and free-draining soil. Planting depth varies with bulb size, but a useful rule is approximately three times the bulb’s own depth.’

Where to buy allium bulbs:

Gardening Express: With large purple heads for a dramatic look, try these Allium Jackpot bulbs, from £5.99.

With large purple heads for a dramatic look, try these Allium Jackpot bulbs, from £5.99. J. Parker's: Or go for the more unusual drumstick shaped Allium sphaerocephalon, from £4.99.

How to help spring bulbs thrive

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‘When it comes to bulb planting, always avoid waterlogged soil, as bulbs left sitting in wet conditions can rot,’ advises David. ‘If your soil is particularly heavy, adding organic matter or grit can help improve drainage.’

‘Planting bulbs in groups rather than individually makes for a much stronger display. Don’t worry about making everything look too precise either; slightly irregular groups tend to create a much more natural effect when they emerge in spring.’

‘And while September is a great month for many spring bulbs, I’d hold off on planting tulip bulbs until later in autumn. Planting those when the soil has cooled, typically around November, can help reduce the risk of fungal disease.’

And remember, if you're planning on planting spring bulbs in great numbers, using a bulb-planting tool can help make the task easier, allowing you to fill garden borders and flower beds at speed and with greater ease.

Have you made a plan for planting your spring bulbs? Let us know your favourites.