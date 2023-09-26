Halloween warning! This is why shoppers are being urged to avoid fake cobwebs

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tis the season to be spooky, but, as this Halloween warning makes all too clear, there is a right way and a wrong way when it comes to decking your house out for 31 October.

If you're anything like the team at Ideal Home, you'll undoubtedly be a fan of All Hallows' Eve – and, now that the mornings are serving mist and mellow fruitfulness vibes, you've likely turned your attention to hosting an unforgettable fright night.

Still, before you start planning out all your creepiest and kookiest Halloween decorating ideas, it's worth considering what's safe (and not safe) for your garden. And we don't just mean the usual dangers of natural autumnal decor, either.

Halloween warning issued

From John Lewis' velour pumpkin wreath to that oh-so-covetable Halloween Pumpkin Spiced Light Up Candle at M&S, there are plenty of Halloween goodies at the top of people's lists this year.

Still, if you're on the hunt for spooky front garden ideas, it's important you avoid picking up a bag of plastic cobwebs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's right, everyone: it's best to stick to no-carve pumpkin ideas if you want to transform your garden into a spookfest with little-to-no-effort, as The Wildlife Trusts has issued a Halloween warning over using plastic decor outside.

'Plastic Halloween decorations, such as fake spider webs, lurking in our gardens may offer a haunting allure, but they spell real danger for our precious wildlife,' says Rhodri Irranca-Davies, nature recovery manager at The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

'These non-biodegradable decorations are a choking risk for local species such as hedgehogs, foxes and badgers, and may tangle up birds and bats, too.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'This Halloween let's champion WILDlife and avoid contributing to plastic pollution,' continues Rhodri.

'Choose sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives, such as brown string spiders webs, and ensure that our celebrations do not become a true nightmare for the natural world.'

If you're looking for a few more wildlife-friendly Halloween craft ideas, you could also try turning cardboard boxes into tombstones, cutting bats out of black paper, and this five-minute pumpkin carving hack.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Whatever you do, essentially, just be sure to keep yours a wildlife-friendly garden – and save the non-biodegradable decorations for indoors this year.

Hey, it's definitely the excuse we needed to go hell for leather with our spooky all rooms decor...