Stinky Bob is taking over every corner of my garden – I'm stopping the persistent weed in its tracks with these simple tips

At one time, I thought this delicate pink-flowered plant looked pretty and harmless, until it started popping up in every crack, border and shady corner of my garden... I first noticed it in plants in pots we brought back from London, then it started appearing literally everywhere.

I really didn't mind Herb Robert – also known as Stinky Bob (I'll get into that later) – at first because of its tiny pink flowers and delicate fern-like foliage. However, after spending weeks searching for the best ways to kill this weed and preferably a natural way to do it, I've come to realise that this dainty plant is far more persistent than it looks. And this spring, it's safe to say this "weed" is officially winning the battle I've been waging with it. Every time I pull some of it up, even more appear!

Now I'm at the stage where simply pulling it out whenever I see it no longer is enough. I'm nothing short of desperate to get on top of it before it colonises even more of my garden, so I turned to these garden experts to find out exactly what I should be doing and whether it's finally time to bring out the big guns. And if you've got a similar takeover in your garden, here's what they suggest doing.

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What makes Herb Robert so hard to get rid of?

Herb Robert (Geranium robertianum), or Stinky Bob as I prefer to call it, is a fast-spreading wild geranium native to the UK. Its nickname, Stinky Bob, comes from the strong chemical-like smell released when the leaves are crushed (it reminds me of petrol), which I now know all too well after countless weeding sessions.

While it's technically a wildflower that has a multitude of benefits for pollinators, rather than one of the more aggressive invasive weeds, stinky bob self-seeds extremely easily, explains Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture, which makes it hard to get rid of.

'Stinky Bob is so hard to get rid of because each plant is capable of producing hundreds of seeds, and these are forcefully ejected from the plant, potentially to a distance of a few feet away,' explains Robert.

'This makes it hard to control the spread by simply getting rid of the parent plant, as it may have already launched seeds into the surrounding area. The seeds can also remain viable in the soil for a long period of time, and the plant is capable of thriving in virtually any environment.'

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So you see the problem? Read on for how to control the pesky plant, or better yet, get rid of it.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Riger Tidman)

The expert-approved ways to get rid of Herb Robert

Timing is everything with Herb Robert. Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, explains that unlike many weeds like bindweed, couch grass and dandelions, which are hard to get rid of simply because they will regrow from the roots which you leave behind, Herb Robert relies on seed production to spread.

So it's important to pull the weeds from your garden before it has a chance to produce seeds, which is from late spring through to late autumn, making right now the ideal time to start removing them from your garden before any seed pods appear.

Here's how to stop Herb Robert in its tracks before it takes over.

1. Pulling by hand

What you'll need

Richard explains that one of the most effective ways to deal with herb Robert is hand-pulling, especially when the plants are still young and before they've had a chance to set seed. Thankfully, the roots are relatively shallow, so they usually come away fairly easily.

'When the plant is young, it can be easily pulled out by hand as the root structure should not be too complex at this point,' he explains. 'If pulling by hand, do this before the plant produces flowers to stop it from self-seeding. If you are trying to remove the plant from compacted soil, you may need to use a garden fork.'

Lucie says you could also use a grubber, like this Gardena combisystem weeder, £13.99 at Amazon, to easily loosen the weeds from the soil, so you can then collect them up, ready to dispose of them. If you prefer to weed without bending, Lucie recommends using a long-handled hoe, like this Dutch Hoe, £8.85 at Amazon, on a dry, sunny day to cut through the stems of herb robert, leaving the weeds to die.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

She also recommends always wearing gloves (this bargain set of three gardening gloves, £5.97, is a bestseller on Amazon) when handling it, because whilst it's easy to simply pull Herb Robert out of the ground, roots and all, the fine, fuzzy hairs which cover both