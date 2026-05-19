7 container flowers to plant in May for non-stop colour all summer long

As things start to heat up outside, it can be hard to resist diving in and filling up the patio with row upon row of colourful pots and planters. But rather than relying on impulse buys that may fade quickly, choose wisely, and there are plenty of fabulous container flowers that can be planted in May to give non-stop colour all summer long.

May is the perfect time to get started when it comes to planting up containers - the weather is warmer and the risk of overnight frosts fading - so filling pots and planters now with long-lasting blooms leaves one less thing to think about when it comes to garden jobs for May.

‘While your borders may already be thriving, container gardening shouldn’t be overlooked,’ says Shelley Davis, flower expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Planting summer flowers in various pots and containers offers great flexibility, making it ideal for small spaces like patios and balconies while allowing for precise control over soil quality and sunlight exposure. And by selecting a diverse mix of heat-loving plants, you can create a dynamic display of textures and shades that will remain vibrant all summer long.’

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1. Petunias

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‘Petunias are the gold standard for May container planting because they thrive in the warming soil and provide a relentless blooming cycle that lasts until the first autumn frost,’ advises Shelley. ‘Their diverse growth habits, ranging from cascading trailers like these Petunia Surfinia Purple Basket Plants, £17.99 from Gardener's Dream to dense mounds, allow them to fill pots quickly with vibrant, high-impact colour.’

‘Unlike more delicate varieties, low-maintenance petunias are incredibly resilient and “heavy bloomers”, meaning that with regular watering and deadheading plus occasional feeding, they will remain lush long after other plants have peaked.’

‘With any container, success starts with choosing the right size, so select a pot one to two inches wider than the original nursery container, or, if sowing seeds, evenly place each seed just below the soil surface,’ suggests Shelley. ‘Most importantly, ensure proper drainage by using pots with base holes and adding a bottom layer of stones before filling with soil to prevent waterlogging.’

Where to buy petunias:

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2. Begonias

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With masses of long-lasting, super-bright flowers, begonias are a great choice for pots, window boxes and hanging baskets, flowering pretty much non-stop between July and October. While begonias do best out of direct sunlight, position them in a shady spot or north-facing garden, and begonias are hard to beat.

When it comes to when to plant begonia tubers, there is some flexibility. While they can be started indoors around March to April, the tubers are vulnerable to frost, so waiting until May before planting begonias outside in pots can be a better bet.

Where to buy begonias:

Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy longer-lasting blooms with these colourful Begonia 'Nonstop Flame', from £17.99, that will flower well into autumn.

Enjoy longer-lasting blooms with these colourful Begonia 'Nonstop Flame', from £17.99, that will flower well into autumn. Gardeners Dream: Or go for this Begonia 'Non-Stop' Mix, £20.99, to keep your garden looking colourful.

3. Geraniums

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‘Geraniums are another summer staple because of their exceptional drought tolerance and sturdy, long-lasting flower heads that thrive in the summer heat,’ says Shelley. ‘These sun-loving plants are incredibly resilient, making them ideal for gardeners who want high-impact colour with minimal maintenance.’

‘And because geraniums bloom continuously through the seasons, they provide a reliable architectural focal point in pots, offering both vibrant clusters of flowers and attractive, fragrant foliage that keep containers looking full and healthy.’ This Trailing Balcony Geranium 'Decora' Collection, from £12.99 at Gardening Direct, will add plenty of interest.

Where to buy geraniums:

4. Cosmos

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Avid bloomers that produce masses of flowers all summer long, cosmos are super-pretty and perfect for lovers of cottage garden or prairie-style planting schemes. While often grown in flower beds and borders (reaching up to 1m in height), cosmos can be a good choice for containers too. However, shorter varieties are recommended, such as these