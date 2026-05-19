Save or splurge? It can sometimes be tricky deciding which option is better when purchasing items for your garden. But experts want you to know you don’t need to spend a fortune on a beautiful, functional garden. In fact, these are the five garden items you can save, not splurge on.

With so many different products, all promising to help your garden flourish, it can sometimes feel a little intimidating knowing what to buy, and more specifically, what to invest in.

While you're better off investing in items such as the best robot lawnmowers or best secateurs , some items are worth saving your pennies on. Here’s what the experts say.

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1. Branded fertiliser

It can be easy to opt for recognisable brands when selecting the best fertilisers for your plants. However, you don’t always have to go for clever marketing; simply check the ingredients instead.

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‘Most specific plant foods and fertilisers all contain the same nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. This means that branded and generic fertilisers provide plants with the same nutrients, making it not worth spending the extra money,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

For example, B&Q's own brand Verve Multi-purpose Granules Universal Plant feed is just £4, and has a five-star rating.

2. Decorative plant pots

Another item you don’t have to worry about spending a small fortune on is plant pots. There are plenty of budget, high-quality options available that will house your plants and look great, too. Right now, I love Dunelm's colourful Vista pots , which are only £2.50 each.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles Photography Ltd)

‘You don’t need to spend a lot on plant pots, as affordable terracotta, metal, recycled plastic and second-hand pots still look really good, especially when grouped properly,’ says Lee Trethewey, garden furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture .

3. Expensive watering cans

‘Any container is capable of delivering water to your plants, with most high-end watering cans being mainly for decoration and not having any additional functions. A simple, inexpensive watering can is just as effective for keeping plants healthy,’ says Richard.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ GJ Watkins)

A simple, effective watering can can cost as little as £3.80 at B&Q . Meanwhile, a 10L can will set you back £8 at Argos. Instead, Richard says it's far better off investing in your garden hose, arguing that spending a little more - such as the Hozelock 30m Ultimate Hose Pipe, £52.95, B&Q - means you’ll get more usage, without leaks or tears.

4. Outdoor cushions and rugs

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