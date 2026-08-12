Is your grass dead? Here’s how to tell if your lawn is rescuable – and the experts' tips for reviving it this August

Looking out at my dry, yellow lawn in recent weeks, there’s been one question on my mind: Is my grass dead?

It might look as though it’s beyond help after weeks and weeks of heatwaves, but the good news is that it’s generally far healthier than it looks. In the long run, anyway – and there are a few ways to revive a dry lawn and restore it to its former lush, green glory.

I asked the experts whether ‘dead’ grass actually is dead, and just how easy it is to bring it back to life.

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What you'll need

It’s been a swelteringly hot summer, and on the surface, no part of my garden has suffered more than my lawn. Is suffered the right word, though?

‘After a long summer of hot weather, drought conditions and intense sunshine, it's completely normal for lawns to look tired, patchy or brown by August,’ says Michael Holden, Flymo’s lawn expert. ‘The good news is that what many people assume is a 'dead' lawn is often simply dormant.’

So, a worn lawn isn’t necessarily a lost cause. In fact, it’s more of a protective mechanism – especially when your lawn is trying to stay healthy during a heatwave.

‘During periods of prolonged heat and drought, grass naturally slows or stops growth to conserve energy and moisture,’ Michael explains. ‘This protective state can leave the lawn looking straw-coloured or brown, but in many cases the roots and crown remain healthy beneath the surface. With the right care, most lawns can recover surprisingly quickly.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

That’s when you’ll need to pull your best August lawn care tips out of the bag. But first, there’s a quick check you can do to confirm that your grass is still alive beneath all that straw.

‘If the browning is fairly uniform across the lawn and the roots remain firmly anchored in the soil, there’s a good chance the grass is simply resting,’ says Michael. ‘Dead grass, on the other hand, is often patchy, brittle and easy to pull from the ground.’

If you think your grass is, in fact, dead, Michael suggests learning how to re-turf your lawn, or reseed it, as a next step (try fast-growing grass seed like Pronto Speedy Seed from Amazon. If you think there’s still life there, though, there are a few ways to revive your grass.

How to revive a lawn in August

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Reviving dry, patchy grass after this summer’s heatwaves starts with learning how to water a lawn in hot weather – and there’s a correct way of doing it.

‘The best way to revive a lawn is to focus on restoring its health from the roots up,’ advises Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care . ‘If permitted, water the lawn deeply during prolonged dry spells rather than little and often, as this encourages deeper root growth and improves drought tolerance.’

Cheryl also recommends applying a wetting agent to help water penetrate the soil more effectively, making the most of any moisture available. This Striking Lawns Premium Wetting Agent is highly rated on Amazon. It’s worth knowing how to mow a lawn in hot weather, too, and Cheryl says raising the mowing height is key.

‘Mowing habits can make a significant difference,’ agrees Michael from Flymo. ‘Slightly longer grass helps shade the soil, reduce moisture loss and support stronger root systems. During August, I recommend maintaining a cutting height of around 5-7cm.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

So, your grass might not be dead after all! If there's still life beneath the surface, it's worth learning how to overseed your lawn, and even aerate it, to bring it back to its former glory.