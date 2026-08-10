6 plants that can keep foxes out of your garden this summer, according to experts – humane deterrents to help keep unwanted visitors under control

If you're dealing with nocturnal garden invaders, choosing the right plants to deter foxes can be a gentle way to make your garden less appealing without causing them harm.

'Keeping foxes out of your garden can be a challenge, especially in rural areas, but there are a few effective tricks you can try,' says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder at Ark Wildlife. 'Using plants as a natural deterrent is a great, safe way to create both physical and scent-based barriers.'

While foxes are an important part of our local wildlife, they can quickly become a nuisance if they're digging up your flowerbeds, scattering bins and marking their territory. The good news is that there are plenty of humane ways to keep foxes out of your garden.

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I spoke to wildlife and gardening experts to find out which plants to deter foxes are worth adding to your garden borders.

1. Lavender

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Sean says choosing plant varieties with strong scents is one of the easiest ways to keep foxes away because they have an incredibly sensitive sense of smell. One of the most fragrant plants you can grow is lavender.

'Lavender is very effective because its strong floral scent is unpleasant to foxes,' he says.

Morris Hankinson, managing director of Hopes Groves Nurseries, agrees that growing lavender is one of the best all round choices because of the highly fragrant foliage.

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'The oils are released even more when brushed against, which creates a scent that many mammals, including foxes, are thought to avoid,' he explains. 'Planting it around borders and access areas may help to keep foxes out of the garden.'

Where to buy lavender:

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

2. Rosemary

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Growing rosemary is popular as it's a kitchen staple, but it also earns its place in the garden as a deterrent to foxes.

'Rosemary is an evergreen shrub, providing year-round scent while also being incredibly useful in the kitchen,' says Morris.

He suggests planting it near entrances, pathways or areas where foxes frequently visit. And as an added bonus, it's a great addition to your herb garden.

Where to buy rosemary:

3. Curry plant

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For something a little more unusual, the curry plant is not only a great sensory garden plant, it's also used to deter foxes.

'This Mediterranean perennial has silvery foliage and an unmistakable scent of curry as the name suggests,' says Morris. 'It’s a lovely herb and the pungent aroma may discourage foxes from spending time nearby.'

It's also a great low-maintenance option, as it thrives in dry, sunny borders and is particularly drought-tolerant once established.

Where to buy curry plant:

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Try this Curry Plant Herb Plant Helichrysum Italicum 9cm Pot, which comes ready potted for £13.99. Crocus: If you don't need it potted, this Helichrysum italicum is £7.99 for a 9cm pot.

4. Holly

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Not all fox deterrents rely on scent. Prickly shrubs - like holly - make it harder for foxes to move around your garden.

'Planting thick rows of prickly shrubs, like holly or mahonia, along your fences and entry points makes it much harder for foxes to squeeze through or jump over,' says Sean.

As well as being an excellent boundary hedge, holly is also one of the best evergreen plants that provides shelter and winter berries for birds.

Where to buy holly:

5. Berberis

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Berberis can help create a prickly barrier, while bringing colour and texture to your garden.

'Berberis forms a dense network of thorny stems that can discourage foxes from squeezing through gaps in boundaries,' says Morris. 'Many varieties also offer attractive spring flowers and vibrant autumn foliage, making them highly ornamental.'

Plant berberis near fences, gates or entry points where foxes are most likely to enter. When it comes to pruning berberis, remember to wear thorn-proof gloves as the stems can be spiky.

Where to buy berberis:

6. Sage

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Another popular kitchen herb, growing sage can also help to make your garden less appealing to foxes. Like rosemary and lavender, sage contains aromatic oils that create a strong herbal fragrance.

'Sage combines well with other Mediterranean herbs to create a scented border that may help make an area less attractive to visiting foxes. It is drought-tolerant when established as well,' says Morris.

Where to buy sage:

OIZEN Gardening Glove Thorn Proof £13.99 at Amazon If you're dealing with prickly plants, you'll need a decent pair of thorn-proof gloves to protect your hands. Spear & Jackson Elements Carbon Hand Trowel £7.99 at Amazon A hand trowel is ideal for planting these herbs and plants to deter foxes. Miracle-Gro Miracle-Gro Peat-Free Premium All Purpose Compost 20l £7.97 at Amazon UK A good compost will help to give new plants the best possible start.

While these plants may help to deter foxes, they work best alongside other humane deterrents. Keeping bins and food out of reach, and blocking easy access points can help reduce unwanted visitors.