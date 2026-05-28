6 clever ways to stop weeds taking over your garden during No Mow May – garden experts share exactly what to do to keep them under control

The yearly No Mow May is upon us, and it's time to skip mowing your lawn for this month – and beyond, if you can.

Taking part in this crucial annual campaign is essential to our pollinators, who need all the help they can get. Whether you stop mowing your entire lawn or keep a strip free, weeds will start to appear, especially if we have warm weather. This can be off-putting to those of us who like our gardens to look neat and tidy. 'No Mow May is great for wildlife, but weeds can soon get the upper hand if you do nothing,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

We've spoken to our gardening experts to find out how we can keep weeds in check and get rid of them fast, whilst still taking part in this vitally good cause.

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1. Decide what 'weeds' are an issue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography Ltd)

What's a weed to some might not be deemed a weed to others... so establishing what you feel is okay to keep is the first port of call.

'Not all “weeds” need to be treated as a problem,' says Tim Clapp, head of range and qualified botanist at Verve. 'Plants such as clover, daisies, self-heal and dandelions provide valuable nectar and pollen for bees and other pollinators, particularly at a time when food sources can fluctuate.'

These essential 'weeds' can also improve soil health by fixing nitrogen or adding organic matter. Tim adds, 'The focus should be on managing more aggressive or invasive weeds such as docks, thistles, nettles, and bindweed – these can quickly take over and outcompete other plants.'

2. Get mulching

(Image credit: Alamy)

A good yet natural suppresser is mulching, which works by blocking the light whilst also feeding the area.

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'Applying a layer of mulch such as compost, bark, or well-rotted organic matter around plants and across bare soil helps reduce weed growth,' advises Tim. 'It also improves moisture retention and soil structure over time, making it easier to manage beds with less ongoing effort.'

Richard Barker, horticultural expert at LBS Horticulture, agrees, 'This will smother weeds and stop them from germinating. You can add to this by placing sheets of cardboard down before applying a layer of mulch on top, as the cardboard will naturally decompose over time.'

RocketGro organic magic mulch is chemical-free and eco-friendly, £28.47 for 50 litres, Amazon. It has great reviews and is known for suppressing weeds by up to 95% while retaining soil moisture.

RocketGro Organic Magic Mulch - 50l £14.89 at Amazon

3. Back to basics

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

Removing weeds naturally is always better than reaching for the chemicals. 'Hand pulling is still the best weapon, especially on anything flowering or about to seed,' suggests Julian. 'Pull them now, and you'll save yourself trouble later.'

Tim agrees, 'Traditional hand tools also remain the most effective options. For example, draw hoes are ideal for cutting through established weeds just below the surface, and Dutch hoes are best for regular, light weeding – slicing off young growth in dry conditions so it quickly desiccates.'

We particularly love the Dutch hoe as the long handle is great for saving our backs! The Spear & Jackson design is currently £15 at Argos and has great reviews. It's lightweight and comes with a mirror-polished double-edged blade that makes it very efficient.

Shopping essentials for No Mow May