7 natural predators to encourage into your garden to keep pests away from your plants and control weeds too – no harsh chemicals needed

If aphids, slugs and other garden pests are turning your outdoor space into a battleground, it might be time to let nature lend a helping hand.

Creating a healthy, sustainable garden is becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. And encouraging natural predators into your garden is one of the easiest ways to keep common pests under control without relying on toxic chemicals. It can also help create a balanced ecosystem where pests and invasive growth are kept under control naturally.

While predators will not remove weeds directly, they can help reduce the insects and conditions that weaken plants and allow unwanted growth to take hold. A thriving, biodiverse garden is often far more resilient and easier to manage, too.

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Here are some of the best things you can do to attract helpful creatures to your garden and encourage them to stick around, so you can help protect your plants naturally.

1. Welcome birds

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Andrew_Howe)

Garden birds are some of the best natural helpers you can attract. Species commonly found in UK gardens, such as robins, blackbirds, wrens and blue tits, feed on slugs, snails, caterpillars and weed seeds.

By reducing these problems naturally, birds help maintain healthier planting areas and reduce the need for chemical intervention. To encourage birds into your garden, provide a reliable source of fresh water for drinking and bathing with a bird bath, like this freestanding bird bath with a stake, £18.39 from Amazon, which is great to position anywhere on your lawn.

Bird feeders filled with sunflower hearts, peanuts or suet will help attract a range of species throughout the year. Just make sure you take heed of the RSPB's advice to only feed fat balls and suet for summer bird feeding.

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Emma O’Neill from Garden Organic adds, 'Provide nesting spots for birds, such as mixed hedging or nesting boxes.' This is a lovely little bird house from Elho, £13.99 at Amazon, designed by experts to create the perfect spot for more than 11 species, from sparrows to blue tits.

Native hedges, shrubs and climbers provide nesting sites and shelter from predators. Piles of leaves, dense shrubs and log stacks create safe places for birds to forage and rest, too – so don’t focus too much on a tidy garden in every spot! In a similar vein, Emma adds, 'Leave areas of your lawn a little longer. Insects love long grass, and birds will feed on them.' Once birds recognise your garden as a dependable habitat, they are likely to return regularly.

Kim Stoddart Social Links Navigation Environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine Kim is an award-winning environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine. She is a leading authority on climate change resilient gardening and author of the newly published, The Climate Change Resilient Vegetable Garden, RRP £22 at Amazon. Find out more about Kim and her work at greenrocketcourses.com

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