7 plants that could become a nightmare for your neighbours – steer clear of these invasive and potentially destructive plants

Whilst we might love the look of some plant varieties for their coverage, colour and texture, some can be invasive to our neighbours if we don't keep them in check. In no time at all, these invasive plants can take over your garden and your neighbours'.

It's worth checking their credentials, so to speak, before you plant them so you know what you're dealing with. 'Some plants seem perfectly innocent when you put them in but can cause real bother further down the line,' agrees Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

'My rule of thumb is to check whether something’s known to be invasive in your area before planting, and to use pots or root barriers for anything with a reputation for spreading. A bit of thought at planting time saves a lot of awkward conversations with the neighbours later on,' he adds.

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Below, with the help of experts like Julian, I've rounded up the top 7 plants that could become a nightmare for your neighbours.

1. Japanese anemone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japanese anemone is one of those varieties that's rather beautiful with its white or pink flowers that bloom from late summer into autumn – they can be that colour boost when everything else is dying off.

Although it's not classed as an invasive species, it can quickly spread. Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture, explains, 'Although they have attractive flowers and can be a great source of nectar and pollen for insects later in the summer, Japanese anemones can be invasive. The plants can spread quickly by underground runners, soon growing out of control and becoming difficult to eradicate. They are the most invasive in loose, sandy soils, so it can be better to grow them in a pot if you are concerned.'

2. Leylandii / Leyland Cypress

(Image credit: Getty Images / beekeepx)

'Reaching the height of its popularity in the 1970s due to its ability to provide virtually instant privacy between neighbours, the rapid growth of Leylandii meant it is often planted as hedging around gardens,' explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst Automatic Watering.

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This fast-growing plant can increase a metre a year so if it's not controlled by regular trimming, it can get out of control. On the other hand, if you want quick coverage it's a great buy – with good maintenance.

Amazon sell ten 35-50cm potted plants for £31.95. Ten will give you a good starter amount for a hedge. But you will need to invest in a good hedge trimmer, like this cordless electric hedge trimmer from B&Q which is currently reduced to £78.

3. English Ivy

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Although English ivy can look rather fabulous, it can be invasive due to its desire to climb up pretty much anything. This is fine if you're happy with that, but your ivy may need removing if it starts to creep towards a neighbour's garden or buildings.

'English ivy can climb over fencing, brick walls and mature trees to spread into other gardens,' says Richard. 'The rootlets of the plant can wedge into cracks in mortar, trapping dampness and adding heavy weight to structures like sheds, which can potentially pull them down.'

The other issue with ivy is that the dense vines can create hidden pathways for rats and mice to use. 'If you have unmanaged ivy that causes physical damage to a neighbour's property, you can potentially be held responsible for this damage,' shares Richard.

If you adore the look of ivy and can manage it, then check out Crocus's White Wonder variety, £7.99 for an 8.5cm pot. When small, it can be used in hanging baskets, window boxes and patio pots, which will help control the spread of the plant.

4. Japanese knotweed

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Japanese knotweed is perhaps one of the most known for being invasive and therefore a potential nightmare for everyone, including neighbours!

'While Japanese knotweed may appear small and harmless, it that can spread quickly and pushes through existing cracks in concrete, tarmac and walls, as well as growing into drainage systems,' says Kara Gammell, home insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket.

Kara recommends seeking advice from a specialist who can identify it and recommend the appropriate treatment and disposal.

'If you’re a member of the Royal Horticultural Society, you can check if you have Japanese knotweed by contacting the RHS Gardening Advice service for expert gardening guidance,' she advises.

5. Passion flower

(Image credit: Getty Images/ frederic gombert / 500px)

This seemingly innocuous plant has beautiful, exotic-looking purple and white flowers that are very eye-catching. It's a climbing plant and a great attractor for butterflies and moths.

'There are many varieties of passion flower grown in the UK, but 'Passiflora caerulea' can become a nightmare if it is planted directly in the ground or left unmanaged,' says Richard. 'This is because it does not just grow where it is planted, as it sends out thick underground roots that can travel under fences, lawns and patios to pop up in neighbouring gardens. It is a heavy vine, and the tightly coiled tendrils can cling to and pull down weak fence panels or potentially even find their way into brickwork or guttering.'

If you love the look of passion flower, but don't want to risk the caerulea variety then opt for Violacea Victoria with its violet blooms and bright orange passion fruits, £29.99 for a two-litre pot, Suttons.

6. Buddleia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buddleia is a wonderful plant for bees and butterflies and is worth having just for them. However, it is a fast- growing plant but can be controlled with pruning.

'This woody shrub can cause problems for neighbouring gardens due to it being one of the fastest growing deciduous shrubs in the UK. Easily adding up to 1.5 metres of growth in a season buddleias quickly reach four metres or more in height and if not kept in check this height can overshadow your garden and block sunlight from your neighbours.'

Another issue is that its branches will quickly spread over fences encroaching into your neighbours space. You may see buddleia when you are walking or driving about, they are prolific self-seeders as the seeds can travel long distances in the wind.

Lucie adds, 'Quickly germinating and growing in the smallest of spaces, these seeds will get into your neighbours gutter causing blockages, into cracks into walls where their roots will allow rainwater to penetrate into walls causing damp and potential leaks.'

The only way to stem their growth is to take them out altogether or to keep pruning them. It is a good idea to invest in a good set of secateurs like the Wilkinson Sword Comfort Ratchet Pruner for £17 on Amazon, which we rated the best set for woody stems in our best secateurs guide.

7. Virgina creeper

(Image credit: Getty Images / Sergio Amiti)

You've probably seen Virgina creeper on period properties – it has stunning orange, red and purple foliage and loves climbing. The leaves are large and add texture. It's an invasive species in this country, and it's an offence to plant or cause it to grow in the wild.

'Virginia Creeper adds vibrant shades to house and garden walls and fences, especially throughout the autumn months,' says Lucie. 'This vigorous climber usually adds around two metres to its height each year and can eventually reach up to twenty meters in height and have a spread of up to eight metres.'

This kind of growth and the fact it can block light and oxygen from other plants, plus damage surfaces, labels it as a potential issue.

So how do you keep a creeper in check? 'It's important that you keep it from spreading by regular trimming and pruning, pulling from surfaces it shouldn’t be and stopping its roots from spreading by inserting physical barriers of metal or plastic into the ground up to half a metre deep,' advises Lucie.

If you're after a fast-growing climber a more manageable and safe to plant variety is parthenocissus quinquefolia engelmannii and you can buy a 1 litre pot for £12.99 from GardeningExpress.

Add to basket

Spear & Jackson Razor Sharp Telescopic Ratchet Anvil Lopper £32 at Argos If your creeper has grown quite tall then these telescopic loppers are ideal. They extend from 46 to 72cm. The ratchet mechanism allows you to cut through thick branches. YouGarden Tower Pot Flower Planter with Trellis for Climbing Plants £25.44 at B&Q online This large flower pot will help to keep your new climber in control and allow you to train it where you want it to go. Wallplus Ltd Root Barrier Black 0.7 x 5 metre, HDPE £57.65 at B&Q online This large roll will keep your roots from spreading. It's made from durable HDPE and can withstand sun, rain and general outdoor conditions.

How to deal with disputes with neighbours

If you do have one of these seven plants and it has crept over to your neighbours, or they are in your garden from next door, then Kara explains how to deal with plants and neighbour issues.

'Many homeowners don't realise that what they plant in their own garden could potentially become someone else's problem. Fast-growing plants can cross boundaries, damage structures and create additional maintenance issues for neighbouring properties.

If fast-growing plants continuously cause damage or problems for your neighbour, they could potentially take you to court under the law of private nuisance. This could result in an injunction requiring you to take responsibility for addressing the issue, or a claim for compensation.

The best approach is to be proactive and communicative with your neighbour. Research plants before introducing them to your garden, keep fast-growing varieties under control and speak to your neighbours if you think something may be spreading beyond your boundary. A little maintenance now could help prevent a much bigger dispute later.'

Whilst these seven varieties have their place, it's a case of keeping them well maintained with regular pruning so they don't cause any issues with neighbours.