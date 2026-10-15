5 fast-growing privacy shrubs to plant this autumn if you're tired of an overlooked garden

Depending on your garden layout, privacy can be of the utmost importance, especially if you are overlooked. And if you've recently moved, speedy-growing shrubs are what you're looking for most of all.

Autumn is the best time to invest in these shrubs and get them in the ground. Lance Russell, horticultural expert at Thompson & Morgan, explains why: 'The soil is still holding warmth from summer, while cooler temperatures and autumn rainfall help newly planted shrubs establish without the stress of summer heat.'

So which are the best varieties to choose from? We ask our gardening experts which fast-growing privacy shrubs they recommend.

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1. Cherry laurel

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Cherry laurel is a dense, evergreen woody shrub that can grow from 13-26 feet tall rather quickly, so it can work as a great screening idea! It has glossy, dark green leaves, and in the spring you'll see spikes of small white flowers, and in winter dark red cherry-like berries.

'This fast-growing shrub can tolerate most conditions,' says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture. 'However, due to its potentially invasive nature, it should not be planted close to woodland or other natural areas where it could spread.'

Richard advises digging a hole that is slightly larger than the rootball of the plant and then placing it in the hole so that the rootball is level with the surrounding soil. 'Once the plant has established, it should be relatively low maintenance,' he adds 'When it is establishing, it should be watered regularly during dry spells, especially during summer. The plant should be mulched annually with an organic mulch to help it retain moisture, suppress weeds and provide nutrients.'

You can buy your cherry laurel from GardeningExpress for £89.99 for a 15-litre container, standing at around 7-8 feet high.

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2. Privet

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'Privet is another reliable option if you’re happy to keep your hedge clipped,' suggests Lance.

Its dense green leaves make it ideal as a privacy hedge and for property borders. 'Privet will grow almost anywhere, and can cope in a variety of conditions,' says Richard. 'For the best results, grow privet in moist, well-draining soil and keep plants well watered for the first two years. Plants should be placed in the soil at the same depth that they were in their pots, or match the soil mark on bare-rooted plants.

Privet does need maintenance at least two or three times a year, or it starts to look straggly.

Amazon are selling 25 green privet hedging evergreen plants for £64.95; they come between 25 - 40cm in height.

3. Viburnum tinus

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Viburnum tinus is an evergreen shrub with dark, glossy leaves. What's nice about this variety is that it produces clusters of small, creamy white fragrant flowers that are pink when in bud.

'It grows quickly, stays evergreen, and the flowering from late autumn into spring in mild winters gives privacy and seasonal interest,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

You can buy your viburnum tinus from Thompson & Morgan; two 9cm potted plants will currently cost £7.98.

4. Photinia or Red Robin

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'Photinia × fraseri ‘Red Robin’ is another fast choice, offering year‑round foliage plus bright red new growth in spring, and it clips well into a neat hedge,' suggests Julian.

Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst Automatic Watering, agrees, 'This variety should increase in height and spread by around 45cm every year and, if left unpruned, can reach between four metres in height and width. However, if you want to use photinia for hedging, ideally you would plant it between 30 to 60cm apart; the closer planted the more dense the hedge will form.

Pruning is key two to three times a year, according to Lucie: 'It will encourage more side branches and lower thickness; reduce this to trimming once or twice a year once it reaches its full height.'

If you're wanting to start a hedge, then YouGarden are selling 24 x 8cm pots for £59.76 presently. Its vigorous growth will give you privacy and year-round colour.

5. Escallonia

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Also called Red Escallonia and Red Claws, the most popular variety is Escallonia rubra 'Macrantha', (pick the Macrantha variety from Dobies, from £12.99 for a 9cm potted plant), which produces deep pink flowers that pollinators love from June to October.

This is an evergreen shrub that has thick foliage consisting of glossy, dark green leaves. 'Best suited to southern areas of the UK where weather is milder, you can plant Escallonia rubra in early autumn so that its roots quickly establish in the soil which is still warm from the summer months,' advises Lucie.

Once it's established, it should only need a trim after its flowered, Lucie says, 'Trim so it is narrower at the top than bottom to help light reach the base so it remains healthy and green. Pruning at this time allows new flower buds to form, which will become the next year's blooms.'

Essential buys for planting your shrubs

Perfect for digging Spear & Jackson Traditional Stainless Steel Planting Spade £32 at Argos This stainless steel blade will cut through soil with ease when you're digging holes for your shrubs to go into. It has a weather-proofed hardwood handle and a serrated blade edge to protect your foot. Great for shrubs Q4 Rootmore 2.5kg Mycorrhizal Fungi £31.99 online at B&Q Give your shrubs the best start with some mycorrhizal fungi. This mix also has biostimulants that will boost root growth and help with disease. Formulated mix Jamieson Brothers Peat Free Fruit Tree and Shrub Compost, 60L £22.49 on Amazon This specially formulated mix has added John Innes Professional Blend. The enriched nutrients will last up to 6 months, giving your roots the best start.

These varieties will help transform an overlooked garden into a private retreat so you can enjoy your outdoor space without feeling like the neighbours are watching.