5 fast-growing climbing plants to grow around your front door for a blooming summer entrance

If your front door looks a little bare or exposed, adding a fast-growing climbing plant is one of the easiest ways to soften the space and create instant kerb appeal.

Whether you want fragrant flowers, cottage garden charm or leafy coverage to disguise your brickwork, the right climber can completely transform the look of your home in as little as a season or two.

If you're looking for climbing plant ideas that will quickly elevate your front entrance, experts say there are plenty of options that work beautifully in borders and containers alike.

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And many of the best climbing plants for pots can be trained around porches, arches and door frames, while also offering one of the easiest ways to add kerb appeal to the front of your house. Here are the gardening experts' top picks to plant and train around your front door.

1. Star Jasmine

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Gardening expert Lucie Bradley of Easy Garden Irrigation explains that star jasmine is an outstanding choice around a doorway because its glossy green foliage provides structure all year, while the flowers release a rich scent that becomes even stronger on warm summer evenings. The classic Trachelospermum jasminoides, from £12.99 at Thompson & Morgan, is my firm favourite for its stunning, fragrant white blooms.

It thrives best in south or west-facing spots where it can enjoy six to eight hours of sun a day. Lucie recommends planting it around 30cm away from the wall and training it onto wires or trellis supports. I'm currently using this plant training kit, £13.85 at Amazon, to support my jasmine.

Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture, adds that star jasmine is easy to train because it naturally twines around supports and can even be grown successfully in pots if your entrance has limited planting space.

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Liam Cleary from Old Railway Line Garden Centre adds that jasmine works particularly well near entrances because it grows quickly without becoming too overpowering, while the fragrance helps make the entrance feel more welcoming during spring and summer.

Where to buy star jasmine:

2. Clematis

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Clematis is a brilliant choice if you want fast colour without waiting years for coverage. Some varieties can put on several feet of growth in a single season, quickly scrambling around door frames, arches and trellis panels.

Known as the 'queen of climbers', Lucie says clematis offers everything from large, dramatic blooms to delicate bell-shaped flowers, depending on the variety you choose. She points out that scented types like clematis montana (from £14.99 at Crocus) can also add a welcoming perfume around your front door, while the plants themselves take up surprisingly little ground space, making them ideal for compact porches and small front gardens.

Lucie also says the key thing to remember with clematis is that they like 'their heads in the sun and feet in the shade', which is why east-facing front doors often work particularly well. They'll also need supports like wires or trellises (this riveted trellis, £8.50 from Amazon, is the perfect size for the side of a front door) because they climb by wrapping their leaf stalks around structures.

Where to buy clematis:

Thompson & Morgan: Clematis ‘Taiga’, from £14.99, is a striking Japanese variety with unusual spiky purple-and-lime flowers that look almost like passionflowers, making it a real statement climber for pots or arches.

Clematis ‘Taiga’, from £14.99, is a striking Japanese variety with unusual spiky purple-and-lime flowers that look almost like passionflowers, making it a real statement climber for pots or arches. Crocus: Clematis montana ‘Marjorie’, from £27.99 for a 3L pot, is a vigorous, fast-growing clematis covered in pale pink, vanilla-scented flowers in late spring, ideal for scrambling over fences or pergolas.

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