Experts warn gardeners to stop making this watering mistake during the hot weather – it's doing your plants more harm than good

In hot weather, it can be tempting to water your garden plants multiple times a day. They must be thirsty, right? However, garden experts want you to stop, and even say this does more harm than good.

If you’ve been wondering how often you should water your garden during hot weather , the answer is simple. For most plants, you only need to water them once a day - any more and you could risk making a big watering mistake .

Instead of watering your plants day and night (although you may need to make an exception for hanging baskets), garden experts say you should water deeply once, in the morning. Here’s why.

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Should you water plants day and night in hot weather?

‘Watering little and often during hot weather can actually do more harm than good. Your plants and grass benefit much more from a deep soak in the morning. This encourages the roots to grow deeper and become more drought-resistant,’ explains Jonathan Davis, grass expert at Lawnsmith .

‘I’d encourage morning watering over nighttime as this can leave plants sitting damp for hours, increasing the risk of fungal diseases, mould and rot. Especially in humid conditions.’

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For the same reason why you shouldn’t water in full sun , deep watering in the morning also prevents water from evaporating before your plants can drink.

‘The exception to this is plants in containers or hanging baskets, as their soil dries out much faster than plants in the ground, so they may need additional watering in very hot weather. However, it is always best to check if the soil feels dry before watering by inserting your finger just below the soil surface,’ adds Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

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‘Seedlings, cuttings, young plants or anything that has been recently planted should be watered daily, as well as thirsty plants like tomatoes or cucumbers. Plants that have shallow root systems, such as bedding plants, can be watered once a week, but it is best to check their moisture levels daily in very hot weather. Established plants or mature shrubs and trees can usually still be watered less often, as less frequent watering encourages them to develop deeper root systems.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you're struggling to keep up with a hot weather watering schedule, Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight , recommends adding Miracle-Gro Moisture Control Water Storing Gel for Pots & Baskets (£4.50, Amazon) to your hanging baskets and containers. They will stay hydrated for longer as the water-storing gel absorbs and slowly releases water. Alternatively, you could try a solar-powered drip irrigation system, like the Gardena AquaBloom set available on Amazon, that ensures a steady watering schedule throughout the summer months.

If you’re unsure when to water your plants in hot weather, check the soil. If it’s dry two to three inches below the surface, your plant could probably benefit from watering. But as a general rule of thumb, you should water once in the morning, ensuring you water deeply.