7 fast-growing seeds to sow directly outdoors in May for a garden bursting with flowers by summer

Filling garden borders and containers with flowers and plants bought from the garden centre can be pricey, and while growing your own from seed is much cheaper, it takes time and requires lots of space when starting young seedlings. The good news is that there are plenty of fast-growing flowers that can be direct sown from seed now that will bloom in time for summer, saving time, effort, space and money.

‘As the soil warms and the risk of frost passes, May is the perfect time to sow seeds directly into the ground to guarantee a blooming display throughout summer,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘By the time May arrives, the ground has typically retained enough warmth to support sowing most seeds directly into the soil.'

‘The secret to success lies in mindful placement, ensuring you are matching each variety’s specific needs for either dappled shade or full sunlight,’ adds Shelley. ‘By buying seeds and getting them in the earth now, you are effectively guaranteeing a garden overflowing with vibrant colour in just about eight weeks.’

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1. Sunflowers

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‘Nothing beats the sight of a towering sunflower brightening your garden, and when it comes to when is the best time to plant sunflowers, now is the ideal time to get your seeds in the ground,’ says Shelley. I've bought these Sunflower 'Gummy Bear' seeds, £2.99 from Suttons, with huge lemon-yellow fluffy heads to add a little extra interest.

‘As their name suggests, sunflowers love to be planted in areas of full sun, so choose a spot with as much light as possible, and sow your seeds about 12mm deep and 10cm apart. As they develop, thin the seedlings to a final spacing of 45cm, prioritising the strongest and tallest plants to ensure they have the room they need to thrive.’

‘To protect your golden investment, try placing a headless plastic bottle over new shoots or surround with crushed egg shells, to create a simple barrier against slugs and snails, who find young sunflower shoots irresistible.’

Where to buy sunflower seeds:

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2. Cosmos

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‘May is the perfect time to plant half-hardy annuals like cosmos, as they require the frost-free warmth of late spring to truly thrive,’ says Shelley. ‘For how to grow cosmos, get started by sowing your seeds roughly 5-8cm apart and keep the soil well-watered. Once the seedlings emerge, pinch out the growing tips to encourage a bushier shape and more prolific bloom.’

‘Beyond their aesthetic appeal, cosmos are a powerhouse for local biodiversity too. Their nectar-rich petals act as a vital filling station for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, with bumblebees and honeybees being especially frequent visitors to these garden favourites, and they reward you with continuous blooms throughout the summer.’ The multicoloured blooms of Cosmos bipinnatus 'Sonata Series Mixed' seeds, £1.69 from Thompson & Morgan, are my top pick.

Where to buy cosmos seeds:

3. Nasturtiums

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‘May is also the ideal window for planting nasturtiums, as these vibrant, easy-to-grow annuals thrive once the soil has warmed,’ suggests Shelley. ‘Simply tuck the large seeds about 2cm deep and 25cm apart in a sunny spot with poorer soil, which encourages more of their iconic trumpet-shaped flowers rather than just lush green foliage.’

‘These fast-growing flowers are a multi-purpose marvel for any gardener, serving as a “trap crop” that lures pests away from vegetables while simultaneously acting as a magnet for pollinators. Their bright, edible blooms provide an accessible feast for long-tongued bees, making them as functional for the local ecosystem as they are beautiful in the garden.’ This Nasturtium Trailblazer variety, £1.99 from Amazon is my top pick as they will add a fiery orange blaze of colour.

Where to buy nasturtium seeds:

Amazon: Enjoy a blaze of fiery orange colour with these Nasturtium Trailblazer Seeds, £1.99.

Enjoy a blaze of fiery orange colour with these Nasturtium Trailblazer Seeds, £1.99. Dobies: Or go for these pretty multi-pink and purple Nasturtium 'Purple Emperor' seeds. £1.29.