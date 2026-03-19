Spring is finally here, and the urge to get outside and start pruning is irresistible. Take care, then, not to fall foul of this simple pruning mistake, stopping your plants from bouncing back.

Oh, believe us, we know there’s nothing quite like the smell of fresh earth and the sound of sharp secateurs slicing their way through winter-weary branches. But that first burst of enthusiasm? It can lead to a surprisingly common mistake: pruning too early.

Many gardeners, eager to encourage new growth, see spring as the window to begin cutting back shrubs, fruit trees, roses, and flowering plants. If you do this before the last frost has passed, though, it can seriously damage your garden’s spring potential.

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The big pruning mistake to avoid this spring

Yes, that's right; the simple pruning mistake stopping your plants from bouncing back is whipping out your blades too early.

Why? Well, pruning sends a signal to the plant to produce fresh shoots and flowers. But if cold weather strikes afterwards, tender new growth can be frost-damaged, forcing the plant to expend energy replacing it.

The result of this is a whole barrel of gardening ills: think weak growth, delayed flowering, and often a season that looks far less vibrant than it should.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Plants that flower on new wood – such as hydrangeas, some roses, and many shrubs – are particularly susceptible, as the damage can directly impact blooms. Even seemingly hardy plants like lavender or fruit trees can suffer if pruned too early or too aggressively.

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One of the easiest ways to avoid pruning too early is to pay close attention to your local weather conditions. 'Many gardeners, eager to get outside after the long winter, prune as soon as winter seems to end,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Pruning before the last hard frosts can accidentally damage the plant. And heavy pruning of already stressed plants can also send them into shock, which reduces flowering, so a light tidy first is best,' he advises.

A good rule of thumb is to wait until overnight temperatures remain consistently above freezing and the risk of severe frost has passed. You may also notice plants beginning to show small signs of active growth, such as swelling buds or fresh green shoots.

'If cold weather is still on the horizon, the tender new shoots can become frost-damaged,' Hankinson explains. 'The plant then has to use valuable energy replacing that growth, which can weaken it and delay flowering.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the frost risk is gone, pruning can be used to shape plants, remove dead or damaged growth, and encourage the healthiest, most floriferous season possible. Even so, it’s better to err on the side of caution: a lighter, later prune almost always yields better spring results than a heavy early cut.

After all, while many plants dislike being cut back too early, some are particularly sensitive to premature pruning. Fruit trees and plants that flower on new wood, for example, can suffer if fresh shoots are damaged by frost after pruning, while Mediterranean favourites like lavender may become stressed if cut back during cold weather.

'Heavy pruning of already stressed plants can send them into shock,' says Morris. 'That often results in weaker growth and fewer flowers during the growing season.'

FAQs

What plants should not be pruned in the spring? As a general rule, plants that flower in spring should not be pruned before they bloom, because many of them produce their flower buds on the previous year’s growth. Cutting them back too early can remove those buds entirely, which means losing the season’s display. According to advice from the Royal Horticultural Society, shrubs such as lilac, forsythia and deciduous azaleas are best pruned immediately after flowering, rather than in early spring. Some trees and shrubs also dislike spring pruning for other reasons: species like birch can “bleed” sap heavily if cut at the wrong time, while stone fruit such as cherries and plums are often pruned later in the year to reduce disease risk. Basically, if a plant blooms early in the season, it’s usually kinder to let it flower first and reach for the secateurs once the show is over.

What is the 1-2-3 rule of pruning? The 1-2-3 rule of pruning is a simple, reassuring approach used by many gardeners when renovating an overgrown shrub. Instead of cutting everything back at once, you spread the work over three years so the plant has time to recover and regrow naturally. Oh yes, this is truly the slowest and steadiest of approaches. In the first year, remove about one third of the oldest stems, cutting them down near the base. In the second year, take out another portion of the remaining old wood, while lightly shortening the rest to encourage fresh shoots. By the third year, you remove the last of the oldest stems and maintain the plant with lighter pruning going forward. This gradual approach helps improve airflow and structure without shocking the plant, and the RHS often recommends staged pruning like this for congested shrubs such as roses or viburnum. Alternatively, many gardeners follow the “one-third rule” when pruning. As a general guideline, it’s best not to remove more than about one-third of a plant’s growth at any one time. This helps avoid stressing the plant while still encouraging healthy new shoots and improved structure.

If you’re itching to get outside but want to avoid the simple pruning mistake stopping your plants bouncing back and damaging plants, there are still plenty of useful gardening jobs you can tackle while waiting for warmer weather.

Removing clearly dead or damaged stems, clearing fallen leaves and tidying borders can all help prepare plants for the growing season without triggering vulnerable new growth. Early spring is also a great time to add mulch such as compost or well-rotted manure, which helps improve soil health and slowly feeds plants as temperatures rise.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By respecting the plant’s natural rhythms and avoiding the rush to tidy the garden too early, you give each shrub, tree, and flowering plant the best possible start to the growing season. And, when it does come time to prune, a lighter touch is often best.

'A careful, measured approach helps the plant respond positively,' Hankinson says. 'A light tidy first is usually better than heavy pruning too early'

Slow, patient pruning, then? Hey, if it's the key to a garden that bounces back stronger and blooms more beautifully year after year, consider us well and truly in!