This bedroom storage mistake is creating a breeding ground for damp and mould – what to do about it for an organised, moisture-free sleeping space
It's even more dangerous in autumn
In the UK, the autumn and winter months have a noticeable effect on our homes and how we use them. And as our bedrooms become places to escape the cold and store thicker winter clothes, they become fuller than ever. More stuff then equates to more mould.
One of the biggest bedroom storage mistakes I see during the colder months is overfilling wardrobes and drawers. But while it’s worth decluttering clothes to prevent damp, it can be hard to edit winter clothes down to a number that works for daily life. It’s often much easier to close the doors and pretend the mess inside doesn’t exist. These clothes then become silent moisture absorbers.
Thankfully, you don’t have to get rid of all your clothes to keep your bedroom (and your clothes) tidy and moisture-free.
As Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co explains, ‘When clothes are tightly packed together inside a wardrobe - or chest of drawers - airflow is restricted, and moisture can become trapped.’ This increases humidity in an already tight space, leading to condensation, damp, and eventually mould.
The chances of this mould then spreading throughout the rest of your bedroom only increase during the condensation-filled autumn and winter months, so the best way to prevent mould in wardrobes is to increase airflow and open up the space.
In fact, Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutterer at Ace Your Space, advises, ‘You should aim to keep your wardrobe a maximum of 80% full, leaving a little breathing room between clothes.’
A quick and easy way to do this without getting rid of your clothes is to embrace a seasonal clothing swap. This works especially well if you keep your summer and winter clothes together, as rotating them seasonally can free up a huge amount of space.
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You can keep your out-of-season clothes safe and moisture-free by placing them in vacuum bags like these Argos Home Pack of 10 Mixed Vacuum Storage Bags (£15 at Argos), and then storing them elsewhere - like a spare bedroom, under the bed, or in an empty suitcase up in the loft.
Hanging moisture absorber bags like the Nyxi Set of 12 Hanging Interior Wardrobe Dehumidifiers (£12.97) will also tackle excess moisture, pulling it from the air so it doesn’t cling to the fibres of your clothes or the sides of your wardrobe.
You can then focus on using the things people with tidy wardrobes and drawers always have to add an extra layer of organisation. This can improve airflow even more, especially if you choose drawer organisers that will turn piles of crinkled clothes into folded masterpieces and use space-saving hangers to free up more rail space.
However, where you place clothes storage also plays a key role in preventing damp and mould in a bedroom. Shannon warns, ‘A room can appear clean and organised while damp develops unnoticed behind a chest of drawers or wardrobe.’
‘Large pieces of furniture placed flush against cold external walls can restrict air circulation, leaving the wall surface colder and making condensation or mould harder to spot,’ she adds.
‘This is particularly important in bedrooms where furniture is rarely moved. Leaving a gap behind larger pieces, keeping the room ventilated and occasionally checking hidden areas can help you identify problems early.’
So, if you have fitted wardrobes or clothes storage that can’t be moved because it's too heavy, it may be worth investing in one of the best dehumidifiers to use in the bedroom. You can then keep the wardrobe doors open every now and then to increase airflow.
Moisture-busting buys for clothes storage
Making a few changes to your clothes storage can help to prevent mould. But if you’ve already spotted mould, our guide on how to get mould off walls can certainly help you.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!