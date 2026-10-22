In the UK, the autumn and winter months have a noticeable effect on our homes and how we use them. And as our bedrooms become places to escape the cold and store thicker winter clothes, they become fuller than ever. More stuff then equates to more mould.

One of the biggest bedroom storage mistakes I see during the colder months is overfilling wardrobes and drawers. But while it’s worth decluttering clothes to prevent damp , it can be hard to edit winter clothes down to a number that works for daily life. It’s often much easier to close the doors and pretend the mess inside doesn’t exist. These clothes then become silent moisture absorbers.

Thankfully, you don’t have to get rid of all your clothes to keep your bedroom (and your clothes) tidy and moisture-free.

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As Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co explains, ‘When clothes are tightly packed together inside a wardrobe - or chest of drawers - airflow is restricted, and moisture can become trapped.’ This increases humidity in an already tight space, leading to condensation, damp, and eventually mould.

The chances of this mould then spreading throughout the rest of your bedroom only increase during the condensation-filled autumn and winter months, so the best way to prevent mould in wardrobes is to increase airflow and open up the space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

In fact, Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutterer at Ace Your Space , advises, ‘You should aim to keep your wardrobe a maximum of 80% full, leaving a little breathing room between clothes.’

A quick and easy way to do this without getting rid of your clothes is to embrace a seasonal clothing swap . This works especially well if you keep your summer and winter clothes together, as rotating them seasonally can free up a huge amount of space.

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You can keep your out-of-season clothes safe and moisture-free by placing them in vacuum bags like these Argos Home Pack of 10 Mixed Vacuum Storage Bags (£15 at Argos) , and then storing them elsewhere - like a spare bedroom, under the bed, or in an empty suitcase up in the loft.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Hanging moisture absorber bags like the Nyxi Set of 12 Hanging Interior Wardrobe Dehumidifiers (£12.97) will also tackle excess moisture, pulling it from the air so it doesn’t cling to the fibres of your clothes or the sides of your wardrobe.

You can then focus on using the things people with tidy wardrobes and drawers always have to add an extra layer of organisation. This can improve airflow even more, especially if you choose drawer organisers that will turn piles of crinkled clothes into folded masterpieces and use space-saving hangers to free up more rail space.

However, where you place clothes storage also plays a key role in preventing damp and mould in a bedroom. Shannon warns, ‘A room can appear clean and organised while damp develops unnoticed behind a chest of drawers or wardrobe.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Large pieces of furniture placed flush against cold external walls can restrict air circulation, leaving the wall surface colder and making condensation or mould harder to spot,’ she adds.

‘This is particularly important in bedrooms where furniture is rarely moved. Leaving a gap behind larger pieces, keeping the room ventilated and occasionally checking hidden areas can help you identify problems early.’

So, if you have fitted wardrobes or clothes storage that can’t be moved because it's too heavy, it may be worth investing in one of the best dehumidifiers to use in the bedroom. You can then keep the wardrobe doors open every now and then to increase airflow.

Moisture-busting buys for clothes storage

Dunelm Wardrobe Hanging Dehumidifier £5 at Dunelm This £5 wardrobe dehumidifier can be hung amongst your clothes to keep your wardrobe fresh and moisture-free. It can last anywhere between 20 days - 2 months depending on the amount of moisture present. HOUSE DAY House Day Space Saving Hangers 8 Pack £14.99 at Amazon UK These space-saving hangers are ideal for the autumn months. Not only will they allow for better airflow between hanging clothes, but they can help you make the most of vertical space in your wardrobe. Lakeland No Spill Hanging Moisture Traps (8 Pack) £11.99 at Lakeland These moisture absorbers can be hung in wardrobes or placed in clothes drawers, and their lavender fragrance releases a wonderful scent every time you grab your clothes. Dunelm Stripe Underbed Storage Bag £14 at Dunelm If you don't know where to put the overflowing clothes in your wardrobe, you could store the ones you wear least in an under-bed storage bag like this. This way, they're protected but still nearby. Unibond Unibond Aero 360° Moisture Absorber £12 at Amazon UK Suitable for rooms up to rooms up to 20m² (which is perfect for a bedroom), this moisture absorber can be popped in or nearby wardrobes and drawers. The refills last three months. Habitat Habitat 5 Piece Set of Drawers Storage - Grey £14 at Habitat UK Drawer organisers like this can help you tidy your clothes, so they don't take up more space than they need. They also let you remove them quickly, so you can thoroughly clean and dry them regularly.

Making a few changes to your clothes storage can help to prevent mould. But if you’ve already spotted mould, our guide on how to get mould off walls can certainly help you.