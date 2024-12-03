8 unusual uses for a lawn mower – because they're for so much more than just cutting grass

They say the devil works hard, but your garden tools can work even harder – especially if you master some of the more unusual ways to use a lawn mower.

It's the best time to be thinking about it, of course; the majority of us tend to let even the best lawnmowers sit idling over the colder months, especially as this is the time of year that most experts advise not mowing your lawn.

So, whether you have a corded or cordless lawn mower, it's time to sit up and pay attention: they can be used for far more than trimming the grass over the winter months.

'Lawn mowers are a necessity to keep a garden lawn in good shape but is there anything else that can be done with a mower? Plenty,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

To that end, then, here are just a few of our favourite unusual uses for a lawn mower...

1. Cutting back perennials

The Chelsea chop might be the clever gardening hack that'll give you more flowers than ever, but did you know you can also use a lawn mower to cut back your best perennials?

'If you have a herbaceous perennial border and a good mower, it is possible to cut back the border using the mower,' says Morris, who rates this as one of his favourite unusual uses for a lawn mower.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'In fact, some head gardeners take this approach as it saves a lot of time!'

2. Getting rid of weeds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols)

Trying to figure out how to kill weeds without resorting to the use of harsh chemicals? Put your lawn mower to work!

'For gardeners battling a jungle of weeds, your mower can be a game-changer. By setting the deck to its lowest height, you can quickly tame overgrown patches and prevent weeds from going to seed,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Christopher adds that, while it’s not a long-term solution, this little lawn mower hack is great for clearing the ground of weeds before applying mulch or planting new crops.

3. Aerate your lawn

Learning how to aerate your lawn is key for healthier, stronger and greener grass – and, as it so happens, your trusty lawn mower might be the key to doing this task successfully.

'Many mowers can be fitted with tow-behind aerators or spike rollers,' says Christopher. 'These tools create small holes or slits in the soil as you mow, effectively aerating while you’re maintaining the lawn.'

Try something like VEVOR's Tow-Behind Broadcast Spreader from Amazon if you'd like to tick this one off in style.

4. Shredding leaves

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Can you mow over leaves? You bet you can, as another unusual use for a lawn mower is to put it to work as a light layer of leaf mulch.

'A heavy layer of leaves on the lawn should ideally be raked up and stored to make leaf mulch or put into the compost bin. But a light layer can be mowed over to break up and left on the lawn to break down, which will feed the lawn,' says Morris.

'Even a heavier layer can be mowed first before bagging up to make leaf mulch as it will help them to break down quicker.'

5. Tow heavy equipment

It might not be one of the most unusual uses for a lawn mower, but you'd best believe you can set yours to work towing cumbersome equipment from one part of your garden to the other.

'Ride-on mowers might not get much use over the winter but there’s always something to be towed if you have a large garden,' says Morris. 'Use a ride-on mower attachment for a small trailer and you can tow wood for the fire, garden tools, even your shopping!'

The VEVOR Tow Behind Dump Cart from Amazon might be on the pricier end of the spectrum, but it's got a bevy of positive reviews for a reason.

6. Create a labyrinth

(Image credit: Getty)

OK, this one might feel a little bit like cheating, but you don't have to cut all the grass in your garden. Instead, you can use your lawn mower to create weaving paths through a stunning tapestry lawn.

'A lawn mower doesn’t have to be used to simply trim the lawn. Why not get creative with it and mow a labyrinth? Mark it out with sand and mow the shape leaving the edges to grow longer with wildflowers,' says Morris.

7. Spread fertiliser

If you've reached the fertilisation section of your lawn care calendar, you're in luck; one of our favourite unusual uses for a lawn mower is to spread fertiliser evenly across your outdoor space.

'Tow-behind spreaders are perfect for larger gardens, evenly dispersing granular fertilisers or grass seed as your mower moves,' promises Christopher. 'This ensures consistent coverage and saves time compared to manual application.'

The Cobra TS45 Tow Behind Fertiliser Seed Salt Spreader from Amazon is an ideal tool for this job.

8. Upcycle it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Russell Sadur)

In the market for some upcycling ideas? The last addition to our list of unusual uses for a lawn mower involves transforming your equipment into a striking garden display.

'If you have an old mower that’s no longer working, why not use it as a garden feature?' suggests Morris. 'Place flower pots on top of the base and grow a climber up the handles, let wildflowers grow around the edges and you have an interesting garden feature!'

FAQs

Can you use a lawn mower as a leaf vacuum?

You can use a lawn mower as a leaf vacuum, it will run over fallen leaves to chop and shred them into nutrient-rich leaf mulch. And why stop there?

'You can also use your mower to speed up the composting process by shredding garden waste under your mower,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived, who notes that chopped plant material breaks down faster.

'It’s a simple way to recycle garden waste and boost your soil’s fertility at the same time!'

However, please note this is only recommended with a thin layer of fallen leaves.

How to use a lawn seed spreader?

Investing in a lawn seed spreader is a great way to boost your lawn mower's usefulness.

'A lawn mower paired with a spreader attachment will help you to spread your grass seed evenly over a larger area,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived, who notes that it's a great way to avoid any ugly patchy spots.

Of course, with a forecast of snow on the horizon, you might like to try one of the more unusual uses for a lawn mower and fit it with a snow blade attachment to clear paths of the white stuff.

Then again, we don't tend to get a lot of snow in the UK. Maybe it's best to set the mower aside for a wee while so you can sit back, pop your feet up, and just enjoy all of that wintry magic, eh?