Interior design experts are advocating for us to apply the Japanese practice of ikigai to homes to ensure our spaces are places that add small pleasures to our lives.

Ikigai is more than just a home decor trend . With ‘Iki’ translating to ‘life’ and ‘Gai’ meaning ‘worth’ or ‘value’, it literally means ‘that which makes life worth living.’ And interior experts say that this principle can be applied to how we spend time at home and to our home decor.

‘The concept dates back to the Heian period, between 794 and 1185, when it appeared in poetry and court diaries as a way to describe moments of deep personal satisfaction. Rather than a single overarching goal, ikigai is really about the daily realisation that life is worth living in the present moment,’ explains Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances .

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‘It is found in small domestic pleasures: the first sip of warm tea in the morning, the way afternoon sunlight hits a wooden floor, or the satisfying feeling of preparing a simple meal. It is less about what you achieve and more about how present you are in the small rituals that make up your day.’

How to apply ikigai to our homes

Considering ikigai centres on finding meaning in everyday life, it is perhaps natural that this principle lends itself well to our home lives. It’s a useful practice to follow if you’re looking for ways to make your home feel happier .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

‘The home is where ikigai is most naturally expressed, and most consistently overlooked. We spend enormous energy designing homes that look considered, but far less on making them feel considered. The two are not the same,’ says Gini.

‘It starts with one question about every object and every ritual in your space: does this add meaning to my day? It doesn't photograph well, nor is it on trend, but it gives me something when I am actually living inside it. A chair placed to catch morning light. A surface cleared of everything except what belongs to one activity. A scent so tied to a particular room that walking into it feels like arriving somewhere.

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‘In Japan, this way of thinking about domestic space has been practised for centuries, built into the genkan entrance that separates the noise of the outside world from the calm of home, the single seasonal flower changed with the months, the ritual of removing shoes before crossing the threshold. The home is not a backdrop to life. It is where life is actually lived.’

What does ikigai look like in practice?

In practice, ikigai can be as simple as appreciating your favourite candle scent or reed diffuser in your bedroom, opting for specific materials that feel good on your skin, such as linen bedding .

‘For me, it comes back to creating spaces that feel comfortable, welcoming and personal. I like rooms to have a sense of character rather than feeling too perfect, and I think surrounding yourself with colours, patterns and textures that you enjoy can make a real difference to how you feel at home,’ says Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV .

‘I also think there is something to be said for creating small spaces or moments that encourage you to slow down, whether that is sitting down with a cup of coffee, reading for a while or simply enjoying the natural light coming into a room.’

Gini’s approach would be to start with the five senses, which ensures you don’t only address things in your home which you can physically see.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

‘Scent is one of the most direct routes to the limbic system, the part of the brain that processes memory and emotion. It arrives before rational thought, which means it shapes how a space feels before you have consciously registered anything about it. A room with its own scent has its own identity. It becomes somewhere specific, somewhere that belongs to you. That is a form of ikigai built into the architecture of a space,’ she says.

‘I would also introduce objects that invite you to slow down: a hand-thrown ceramic cup you love the feeling of holding, a decorative glass piece that catches the light in a particular way, a reed diffuser that makes you feel good the moment you walk in. These sensory anchors create a pause between the pace of the outside world and the pace of being home.

‘Personally I am a minimalist, and I think that instinct is deeply connected to ikigai. When a home is full of things that have stopped earning their place, the mind has nowhere to settle. Removing the unnecessary is not about aesthetics. It is about clarity.

'A clear surface, a corner left empty, soft warm light rather than harsh overhead brightness: these create the conditions for the atmosphere of a room to actually be felt. Japanese spatial philosophy calls this yutori, breathing room. You cannot notice the small meaningful moments of daily life if there is too much competing for your attention. Yutori is what makes noticing possible.’

Is this a good philosophy to live by?

For our experts, ikigai is a good practice to live by simply because it doesn’t ask too much of us. All we must do is appreciate that the simple things make life worth living.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

‘I like the idea that there doesn’t have to be one big source of happiness or purpose. It can be found in the small things that make everyday life feel good. The same can be true of our homes. They don’t need to be perfect or follow every new trend. They should make sense for the people who live in them and support the things that bring them pleasure, comfort and connection,’ says Debbie.

And Gini agrees, stating: ‘For the home specifically, this is a profound reframe. The home stops being a place where you recover from your life so you can go back and live it again tomorrow. It becomes the place where your life is actually happening. Every small ritual, every considered object, every scent that makes a room feel like yours: these are not decorations. They are the thing itself.’

How I practice ikigai

How do you practice ikigai at home?