3 humane ways to deter foxes from your food waste bin and stop them spreading rubbish in your street, according to pros

Foxes may look cute, but they can be a nightmare for getting into your bins, and if you’ve been struggling with keeping them out of your food waste bin in particular, experts have revealed the best ways to deter them.

Most people will be keen to know how to keep foxes out of a garden . These curious scavengers are particularly fond of digging up bulbs, dropping foul-smelling urine and droppings, and, of course, emptying the bins.

Under the new recycling rules , every household in England has a food waste bin. If you find that foxes are particularly fond of yours, here’s how the experts recommend you keep them away humanely.

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Why are foxes attracted to food waste bins

First of all, it’s important to understand why foxes are attracted to food waste bins, and the answer is somewhat simple. They have very sensitive noses and are attracted to the smell.

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‘Foxes are opportunistic scavengers, and food waste bins are essentially an easy, reliable food source. Their sense of smell is exceptional - they can detect food odours from considerable distances, and the warm, fermented smells that build up in food waste bins are particularly attractive to them,’ explains Mosh Latifi, Co-Owner, EcoCare Pest Management .

‘Councils have moved to smaller, lidded food caddies in recent years, which helps, but any bin containing cooked food, meat scraps or dairy will draw foxes in, especially overnight when they're most active. Once a fox finds a reliable food source, it will return to it repeatedly and will remember the location.’

1. Clean your bins

One of the most important things you can do is to clean your food waste bin . This will help reduce the amount of odour emitted from your bin, making it less attractive to local foxes. You can sprinkle bicarbonate of soda (£2 at Amazon) to neutralise the smells, and white vinegar (£3.99, Amazon) is also an effective disinfectant.

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'Regularly cleaning bins also helps to remove lingering food smells that can draw foxes in. Where possible, try to only put bins out shortly before collection rather than leaving them outside for extended periods. You can also store bins in enclosed spaces such as sheds or garages to help to prevent access and reduce visibility,' says Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control.

2. Use a scent deterrent

As you can use scent to stop foxes from digging up bulbs , you can also deter them from your bins in the same way. You can even pick up fox repellent spray (£19.99 , Amazon), which you can spray in and around your bin.

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‘Foxes are also deterred by certain strong scents - citrus peel scattered around the bin area, or a diluted solution of chilli and water sprayed around the base, can discourage them from approaching. These need reapplying after rain but are a simple, chemical-free first line of defence,’ suggests Mosh.

3. Use bin straps

'First, make sure the bin lid closes securely - a bungee cord or a purpose-made bin lock is a straightforward fix and removes the easiest point of access. If foxes are persistent, a motion-activated security light or a water jet deterrent near the bin area will disturb them enough to discourage repeat visits - foxes are cautious animals and don't like unpredictable stimuli,’ says Mosh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Williams)

To stop curious noses and paws getting into your bin, it’s a really good idea to add a bin strap (£8.99, Amazon) . This essentially creates a physical barrier on your bin to stop pests from opening it. Mosh advises that this preventative measure is best used alongside motion sensor lights to startle the fox when they approach the bins.

'If a secure lid isn’t available, you can add extra weight to keep the lid firmly closed and prevent foxes from lifting it. It also helps to remove other potential food sources from your garden, such as pet food, fallen fruit or uncovered waste. Reducing overall food availability makes your garden less attractive, encouraging foxes to move elsewhere,' adds Daniel.

Prevention is always better than key, and by putting these measures in place, you should avoid foxes getting into your food waste bin.

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With these simple solutions in your back pocket, disposing of garden waste is a breeze.