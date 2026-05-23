Richard E. Grant’s blooming wisteria looks like something out of a fairytale – it’s the best wisteria display I’ve ever seen

If I had to choose my favourite celebrity home, it would have to be Richard E. Grant’s. Packed with personality, I frequently head to his Instagram page for a little pick-me-up, and through doing this, I was bowled over by his stunning wisteria display this summer.

The actor is no stranger to showing his home online, often straying from the latest home decor trends , exemplified by Richard painting his snug hot pink or opting for giant garden baubles over Christmas. And, trust me, his blooming wisteria is not only impressive but should be immediately bookmarked in your garden ideas - it looks that good.

If you’ve been wondering how to grow wisteria , Richard E. Grant’s fairytale display is a perfect example of how to do it right. Here’s what the experts have to say, and how you can do it, too.

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Taking to Instagram, Richard E. Grant shared a glimpse into his stunning garden, featuring an eclectic water feature, seating area and of course an abundance of blooming wisteria.

Let me be clear, though. If you have planted wisteria this year, you will not be seeing a display as impressive as Richard’s. His wisteria will have taken years to establish and flourish, making him an aspirational (albeit achievable) example.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Sandra Leidholdt)

‘A wisteria like the one in Richard's post would typically take seven to 10 years to reach that kind of coverage. It's not a quick win - but that's part of what makes it so satisfying. You're looking at a plant that's been trained , fed, and pruned with real patience. The good news is that once it gets going, it really gets going,’ says Connor Towning, lead horticulturist at Beards & Daisies .

‘The volume of flowering along what looks like an established pergola or wall suggests years of careful training and consistent late-summer pruning. Wisteria can be a bit wild if left to its own devices - getting that kind of bloom density takes know-how as much as time.’

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How experts recommend growing wisteria

Don’t let this put you off growing wisteria for yourself. After all, you’ve now seen just how beautiful wisteria can be when well cared for.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alexander Spatari)

‘To achieve a similar display, it is best to start with grafted wisteria plants that you can usually buy from a garden centre instead of growing from seed, as these are much faster to flower. You will still need to wait between 3 and 5 years for it to flower, but once established, the plant will grow vigorously,’ advises Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director from LBS Horticulture .

In other words, buy the biggest, most established wisteria plant you can afford. Japanese wisteria (Wisteria floribunda) and Chinese wisteria (Wisteria sinensis) are great choices for UK gardens.

‘Start with a strong structure - a wall, pergola, or sturdy arch - and commit to it early. Wisteria is a vigorous climber, and it needs something solid to work with. Plant in a sheltered, sunny spot and water well in the first couple of seasons while the roots establish,’ says Connor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a small garden, a wisteria umbrella may be a better option for you. For a stunning display, you’ll need a plant support stand (such as Amazon's rustproof vertical umbrella trellis, £38.70) to train your wisteria into an ‘umbrella’ of foliage without dominating your small space.

‘Water wisteria regularly during dry spells between July and September, as a lack of watering in this period can affect the formation of flower buds for the following year,’ adds Richard.

‘Wisteria needs to be pruned twice a year: once in winter and once in summer. In July or August, shorten back any excessive, whippy growth to a few leaves, as this allows the wood to ripen and improves the chances of flower buds forming.

‘In February, shorten these shoots further to two or three buds, as this will tidy the plant before the growing season begins, so that new flowers can be seen easily. Young wisteria can be left unpruned until it has covered its support, and then you can commence regular pruning to encourage flowering.’

Where to buy wisteria

It’s always nice to see garden inspiration that spurs you on. And that’s exactly what Richard E. Grant’s wisteria display does. It’s proof that if you nurture wisteria, it will reward you in abundance.