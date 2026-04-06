What to do with peonies in April – key tasks to guarantee glorious fluffy blooms this spring

Peonies are one of the nation’s favourite blooms for a reason: they’re beautiful, often carrying a gorgeous scent between spring and summer. To get the best out of the flowers, you’ll need to know what to do with peonies in April.

If you’re growing peonies at home, there are actually a bunch of tasks to add to your list of April garden jobs, and they’re all centred around supporting and vitalising the blooms for the months ahead.

Here’s what to do with peonies in April for abundant, healthy blooms. There are several types of peony – herbaceous, tree and intersectional hybrid – but this guide will primarily focus on herbaceous peonies, which are the most common type in British gardens (they’re the ones that die back each winter and return in the spring).

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What you'll need

Miracle-Gro Miracle-Gro Continuous Release All Purpose Plant Food £6.50 at Amazon A well-balanced granular fertiliser for spring feeding. Garden Pride Peony Cage £19.99 at Amazon Brilliantly rated and ideal for supporting peony plants. OAHAO 4-Pack Plant Support Stakes £11.99 at Amazon A pack of four ring cage plant supports to support heavy bloomers.

1. Feed them

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tom Meaker)

One of the best things you can do with peonies in April is feed them!

In fact, knowing how and when to fertilise peonies is one of the best things you can do to encourage a strong flowering period – but according to Borde Hill’s head gardener, Mark Bobin, timing is everything when it comes to feeding herbaceous peonies effectively.

‘The first application should be made in early spring when the shoots are just emerging from the soil, giving the plant the energy boost it needs for new growth,’ Mark says.

He recommends spreading organic granular feed like bone meal (Westland Bone Meal is Amazon's Choice) around the soil rather than the top of the plant crown (where the stems leave the ground).

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Mark adds that the second application comes later in the year, after the foliage has died back in autumn.

2. Support them

(Image credit: Getty Images / BigNazik)

Renowned for their big, bouncy blooms, the flowers of many peony varieties will weigh the plants down without the right support. That’s why staking is one of the most important things to do with peonies in April.

‘Some varieties produce flowers as large as dinner plates, which may require support when in bloom,’ says Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky.