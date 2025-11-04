Minimalist, space-saving twig Christmas trees are a big trend this year – these bestselling John Lewis styles are flying off the shelves so grab yours before they sell out
If you haven’t got your Christmas tree for the festive season yet and you’re planning on getting a faux one, right now is high time to snap one up while you still can as the best ones are already selling out. And that includes the trending John Lewis twig Christmas trees.
Twig trees are proving to be among the retailer’s best selling artificial Christmas trees this year, with sales of twig trees rising by 66% compared to last year. And some of the most popular styles are already selling out, including my personal favourite, this unusual John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor 6ft Pre-lit Twig Tree that caught my eye at the opening of the store’s Christmas shop opening this September. But there are still other stylish designs that remain available, at least for now – so best be quick!
There are several benefits to this Christmas tree idea and reasons why twig trees are one of the biggest Christmas trends of 2025. For one, they are not overly Christmassy which is partly why shoppers are buying them up early since it’s a way to decorate for Christmas now without going all out.
Due to their sparse design, they are also great for small spaces due to their space-saving quality – that’s largely why Aldi’s twig Christmas tree was so popular and went viral last year.
‘Twig Christmas trees have definitely become more popular in recent years as they suit the minimalist, Scandi-inspired look so many homes are leaning towards,’ confirms Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They’re perfect for smaller spaces or anyone who prefers a more natural, understated festive vibe.’
She adds one more benefit of this festive tree style, ‘One of their biggest benefits is versatility, as they work beautifully with both rustic and modern schemes, and you don’t need loads of decorations for them to look stylish.’
Since twig trees are so popular this year, there are several brands making their take on the look. These are my top picks from other brands:
And if you’re wondering how to decorate and style your twig tree, Alex from Flitch has a few tips on making your twig tree look its best, ‘I’d keep the palette simple with warm white fairy lights, a few glass or wooden ornaments, and maybe a touch of eucalyptus or dried orange for texture. I’d avoid tinsel or anything overly glitzy, as it can clash with the tree’s clean, natural lines.’
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
