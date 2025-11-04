Minimalist, space-saving twig Christmas trees are a big trend this year – these bestselling John Lewis styles are flying off the shelves so grab yours before they sell out

If you haven’t got your Christmas tree for the festive season yet and you’re planning on getting a faux one, right now is high time to snap one up while you still can as the best ones are already selling out. And that includes the trending John Lewis twig Christmas trees.

Twig trees are proving to be among the retailer’s best selling artificial Christmas trees this year, with sales of twig trees rising by 66% compared to last year. And some of the most popular styles are already selling out, including my personal favourite, this unusual John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor 6ft Pre-lit Twig Tree that caught my eye at the opening of the store’s Christmas shop opening this September. But there are still other stylish designs that remain available, at least for now – so best be quick!

John Lewis Pre-Lit Birch Twig Tree, 6ft £99 at John Lewis This natural-looking birch tree style is currently the bestselling twig tree on the John Lewis website. Lumineo Pre-Lit Twig Tree, 6ft £49 at John Lewis Considering its 6ft size and that it comes pre-lit, this tree is one of the value twig designs I've seen, selling for just £49. John Lewis Pre-Lit Birch Twig Tree, 3ft £79 at John Lewis If you're lacking floor space or are after a smaller tree to decorate a console table or a sideboard with, this 3ft birch twig tree is perfect for you.

There are several benefits to this Christmas tree idea and reasons why twig trees are one of the biggest Christmas trends of 2025. For one, they are not overly Christmassy which is partly why shoppers are buying them up early since it’s a way to decorate for Christmas now without going all out.

Due to their sparse design, they are also great for small spaces due to their space-saving quality – that’s largely why Aldi’s twig Christmas tree was so popular and went viral last year.

(Image credit: Future/Rebecca Knight)

‘Twig Christmas trees have definitely become more popular in recent years as they suit the minimalist, Scandi-inspired look so many homes are leaning towards,’ confirms Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They’re perfect for smaller spaces or anyone who prefers a more natural, understated festive vibe.’

She adds one more benefit of this festive tree style, ‘One of their biggest benefits is versatility, as they work beautifully with both rustic and modern schemes, and you don’t need loads of decorations for them to look stylish.’

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Since twig trees are so popular this year, there are several brands making their take on the look. These are my top picks from other brands:

M&S 6ft Cluster Twig Tree £59 at M&S Between the chic look and budget-friendly £59 price point, I'm not surprised this twig tree is selling fast and already boasting four 5-star reviews. Next Gold Twig Light 6ft Pre Lit Christmas Tree £160 at Next The black version of this Next 6ft twig tree I shouted about before (because I love it) is already sold out. But this gold take on the look brings a whole new level of glamour to the table. Netta 6ft Birch Twig Tree Was £59.99 Now £49.92 at Amazon If you're after a good deal, you can always rely on Amazon. And that goes for twig Christmas tree, too. This pre-lit white birch design is my favourite though, currently available for under £50.

And if you’re wondering how to decorate and style your twig tree, Alex from Flitch has a few tips on making your twig tree look its best, ‘I’d keep the palette simple with warm white fairy lights, a few glass or wooden ornaments, and maybe a touch of eucalyptus or dried orange for texture. I’d avoid tinsel or anything overly glitzy, as it can clash with the tree’s clean, natural lines.’