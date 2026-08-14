Repotting brought my Monstera back to life – 4 expert-approved ways to give your Swiss cheese plant an upgrade

Learning how to repot a Monstera can be an absolute game-changer for your plant’s health – and it brought my plant back to life.

The best time to repot a Monstera is generally said to be spring, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rehome your plant in summer. I repotted my Monstera a couple of months ago, and it’s already producing new leaves. Of course, it isn’t a magic fix for every Monstera – sometimes, other plant problems will need to be addressed, too – but if your Monstera is rootbound, or sitting in old, nutrient-deficient soil, there’s a good chance it’s in need of a new home.

‘August can be a good time to repot a Monstera, as the warmer and brighter conditions mean the plant is actively growing and should have plenty of time to settle into its new pot,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of houseplant retailer Beards & Daisies.

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Here's a quick guide to repotting a Monstera.

What you'll need

Westland Westland Houseplant Potting Mix, 4L £6.50 at B&Q This peat-free potting mix is my go-to when it comes to repotting my houseplants. SPROUTMAVEN Bendable Moss Pole for Plants £8.99 at Amazon Many Monstera need supporting as they grow. FORAGIFT 25/23/20cm Plant Pots £19.99 at Amazon This 3-pack of plant pots have drainage holes and trays (but check the sizes are right for your plant!).

1. Check that your plant needs repotting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

As I mentioned before, there are a fair few reasons your Monstera might be struggling that can’t be fixed by repotting alone – so first, it’s worth assessing your plant’s overall health.

‘I wouldn’t repot a plant that is already struggling unless there’s a clear problem with the roots or compost, as moving it can add to the stress,’ says Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.

If they look healthy, it’s worth checking that you’re caring for your Monstera properly first – but otherwise, repotting might be the best next step.

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‘If the roots are cramped or the compost is struggling to drain, a fresh pot and fresh compost can give your Monstera the reset it needs,’ says Jo from Beards & Daisies.

The first step? Choosing a pot.

2. Choose the right pot

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The size of your Monstera’s new pot is more important than you’d think, and it’s crucial that you don’t rehome your plant in a container that’s too large.

‘My biggest tip is not to automatically go for a much bigger pot,’ says Jo. ’Choose one that’s only one or two sizes larger than the current pot, as too much excess compost can hold onto moisture and increase the risk of root rot.’

Jo also recommends choosing a pot with drainage holes, like this 3-pack of plant pots from Amazon. You'll also need to find the best soil for your Monstera, and Jo recommends a good quality, well-draining houseplant compost. I used Westland Houseplant Potting Mix, which you can order from B&Q, and my plant seems to be loving it.

3. Assess the roots

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

After you’ve eased your Monstera out of its old pot, you’ll need to brush the soil away and check the roots to see if any houseplant root pruning is needed.

‘Healthy roots should feel firm,’ explains Andy. ‘Cut away any that are black, soft or smell unpleasant.’

A clean pair of simple snips like these Burgon & Ball Orchid Snips from B&Q are perfect for the job. It’s also wise to loosen any any compact roots before you repot your Monstera into its new container.

‘When you take your Monstera out of its existing pot, gently loosen any tightly bound roots before placing it into its new home,’ advises Jo.

4. Place the monstera in its new pot

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Once you’ve given it some TLC, you can actually start repotting your Monstera.

‘Keep the plant at the same depth in its new pot and don’t pack the compost down too tightly,’ says Andy from British Garden Centres. ‘This is also a good time to add a moss pole if the stems are leaning, but leave the aerial roots in place where possible.’

A moss pole is actually on my wishlist, since the main stem is getting a little long. I’ve got my eye on this bendable moss pole from Amazon.

‘Water it well after repotting, let the excess drain away and return it to bright, indirect light,’ adds Andy. ‘Keep it out of strong sun for a little while and wait a few weeks before feeding.’

And that's it! From there, you'll just need to figure out how often you should water your Monstera.