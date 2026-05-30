How to take root cuttings in water and save money on filling your home and garden with lots of free plants

Learning how to take root cuttings in water is one of those gardening hacks that feels almost too good to be true.

With just a snip of a stem and a jar of water, you can turn a single houseplant into a whole new collection. It costs nothing, takes minutes, and is surprisingly satisfying to watch as roots begin to unfurl.

For houseplant lovers, it’s also a brilliant way to experiment without risk. If a root cutting fails, you’ve lost nothing. If it thrives, you’ve effectively multiplied your plant for free. No wonder, then, that water propagation has become a go-to method for beginners and seasoned indoor gardeners alike.

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Still, while the method is easy, it’s not entirely foolproof. Success depends on choosing the right plant, using clean conditions, and knowing when to move your cutting on, and that’s where a little expert guidance makes all the difference.

How to take root cuttings in water

To understand how to take root cuttings in water properly (and avoid the common mistakes), we asked experts for their advice on how to do it properly.

As it turns out, just a few small details can dramatically improve your success rate. Check it out...

1. Start with the right plants and a clean cut

Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries explains that rooting cuttings in water is 'a really easy way to grow new houseplants for free', but stresses that success begins with choosing the right material and preparing it correctly.

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'Snip a healthy stem just below a leaf node and remove the lower leaves,' he says. The key detail here is the node – this is where new roots will form, so it must be included on your cutting. I recommend the Kimura bypass secateurs, £29.95 from Amazon, for a sharp, definite snip.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Morris adds that the cutting should then be placed in a clean jar of water, ensuring the node is submerged while the leaves stay above the waterline. 'Place the jar somewhere bright but out of direct sunlight and change the water every few days to keep it fresh and prevent rot.'

Within a couple of weeks, you should start to see roots forming. Plants such as pothos and monstera are particularly enthusiastic, often producing long, visible root systems that can look decorative in their own right.

Yumzxin Plant Propagation Station £9.99 at Amazon This stylish design plant propagation vase with lid wooden stand great for growing hydroponic plants. HOUSEPLANT RESOURCE CENTER Houseplant Prop Drops £21.20 at Amazon Formulated with concentrated seaweed extract from the ocean and humic acid mined from the earth, this natural root stimulator nourishes cuttings for stronger, healthier root development. Kimura 8" Pro Bypass Garden Secateurs £29.95 at Amazon These professional heavy duty secateurs equip you with all you need to cut through 25mm thick stems with ease.

2. Choose the right species for success

If you want to learn how to take root cuttings in water, the trick is to make sure you are only attempting to do it on the plants that work.

Christopher O’Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, says the method is 'perfectly sound for many common houseplants', but warns it has clear limitations.

'Water propagation works best with plants that have soft, herbaceous stems like pothos, philodendron, tradescantia, or coleus,' he explains. 'If you’re trying to root woody shrubs or succulents, you’re almost always better off using a sterile potting mix (like Westland's houseplant potting mix, £4.99 at Amazon), as those cuttings will usually rot in water long before they produce roots.'