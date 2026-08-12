The 5 best herbs to grow on a kitchen countertop if you want fresh flavours at your fingertips – low-maintenance picks that will thrive indoors

If you're keen to know what herbs to grow on a kitchen countertop you've come to the right place. Whether you're short on outdoor space, or you want culinary ingredients within arm's reach while you're cooking, your kitchen can be the perfect spot for a small herb garden.

Herb gardens seem to be having a moment right now. Scrolling through TikTok or Pinterest, there's no shortage of inspiration if you're looking to bring your herb garden idea to life on your kitchen countertop.

Knowing which herbs to grow can be overwhelming, especially if you're new to gardening, so I asked plant experts and a chef which herbs they recommend growing on your kitchen countertop - and the ones most likely to make it into your meals. Some herbs are easier to grow at home than others, so before you start filling your worktop with pots, experts say there are a few things worth considering.

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How many herbs should you grow on a kitchen countertop?

Less is definitely more when it comes to growing your own herbs indoors. According to indoor gardening expert Didrik Dimmen, CEO and co-founder of Auk, four to five pots is the realistic limit for most kitchens. 'Though naturally it will also come down to the size of your kitchen and how much counter space you actually have to work with.'

How much natural light and airflow your plants get matters too. 'Most herbs need somewhere between six and eight hours of decent light a day,' adds Didrik. 'Very few kitchen counters get that unless they're right beside a south-facing window.'

Choosing herbs that can cope with slightly lower light levels and giving each plant enough space for airflow will keep your countertop garden healthy. Which begs the question, which herbs are actually worth giving up countertop space for?

The best herbs to grow on a kitchen countertop

1. Basil

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

One of the best and most versatile herbs to grow on a kitchen countertop is basil.

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As gardening expert Morris Hankinson, managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, explains; 'Basil is one of the easiest herbs to grow on a kitchen worktop because it thrives in warm conditions and is used frequently in everyday cooking.'

It does need a little care and attention, says Morris. 'You'll need to keep the compost lightly moist but never waterlogged, and pinch out the growing tips regularly to encourage a bushier plant and prevent it from flowering too soon.' If it begins wilting, it needs watering.

Chef Stephen Beaddie, says basil is one of his kitchen essentials. He uses it for tomatoes, pasta and pesto, although he warns that it needs to be used at its best. 'Basil can turn on you pretty quickly, so use it when it’s fresh. Don’t buy it on Monday with big plans for the weekend.'

2. Chives

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New to growing herbs? Chives are a good place to start, as they're compact, productive and relatively fuss-free to grow indoors.

Morris points out that they're great for kitchen windowsills. 'They tolerate indoor temperatures well and can be snipped as needed. Water when the top of the compost begins to dry and harvest little and often to encourage fresh growth.'

Echoing this, Didrik rates chives for how low-maintenance they are. 'Chives are one of the easiest herbs to grow and will tolerate a bit of shade far better than basil will, which makes them a good choice for a counter that doesn't get direct sun all day.

If you're not great at remembering to water your plants every day (guilty), chives are ideal as you can get away without watering them for a day or two.

3. Mint

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd)

Mint is another staple, and a herb the experts all agreed works well on a kitchen countertop. It's also incredibly versatile, as Stephen uses to complement salads, peas, lamb, yoghurt. 'It works for anything that needs lifted or even a sneaky cocktail.'

It's best to grow mint in a pot on its own, rather than sharing a container with other herbs, advises Didrik. 'Mint is fast-growing and forgiving, but it needs slightly moister soil than the others and doesn't love scorching direct sun all day, so a bright spot that isn't the absolute hottest part of the counter works best.'

4. Parsley

(Image credit: Crocus)

One of Morris' go-to herbs to grow on a kitchen countertop is parsley, as it'll provide you with a steady supply of fresh leaves for cooking.

'It will grow well if it has plenty of light and consistent moisture,' Morris says. 'Avoid allowing the compost to dry out completely, and pick the outer stems first so the plant continues producing new growth from the centre.'

Don't worry too much if your kitchen counter will be in the shades for part of the day - Didrik says parsley copes well with a little shade.

'Parsley likes consistent moisture and doesn't mind a bit of shade, which makes it a good option for a counter that only gets a few hours of direct light,' he says. 'It's also fairly slow to bolt compared with some other herbs, so it tends to keep producing usable leaves for longer.'

5. Thyme

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you only have room for one herb to grow on your kitchen countertop, which should you choose? Chef Stephen's choice is thyme.

'Thyme is the hero of herbs. It's a good all-rounder that works with nearly anything savoury and adds flavour without taking over the whole dish,' he says. 'It’s also hardier than the softer herbs, so you’ve half a chance of using it before it dies.'

Morris adds that thyme is a good choice for a bright, sunny kitchen, and it prefers drier conditions. 'Thyme needs well drained compost and should be watered only when the surface has dried out. Regular harvesting keeps the plant compact and encourages fresh, aromatic growth,' he says'

Kitchen herb essentials

elho Happy Herbs 15cm Leaf Green £8.99 at elho This Elho herb pot has a simple watering system built into it to help keep compost from drying out. Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3 £124.95 at Click & Grow If you're looking for a more high-tech option and light is in issue, this Smart Garden 3 includes automated grow light and passive watering, so pretty much takes care of itself. Green Thumbz Herb Pots for Kitchen Windowsill - Set of 3 £13.99 at Amazon These set of three herb pots are ideal for growing several herbs together and making use of limited space.

Now you know which herbs will work best on your kitchen countertop, you can get started on your indoor herb garden.