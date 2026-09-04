5 things to do with your roses in September for healthier plants and abundant blooms next year

Roses give us so much joy and colour when they're blooming, so it pays to give them some TLC in September so they can get through the trials of autumn and winter.

Paying them some attention now will pay dividends later with healthy and strong roses next year.

We spoke to our gardening experts, and they've given us some fabulous tips on how to prep these favourite blooms right now.

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1. Deadhead and lightly prune

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First up is deadheading your roses, followed by a light prune.

'In September, rose care is about finishing strong and getting ready for winter, not heavy pruning,' advises Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

'Keep deadheading repeat-flowering varieties until mid to late September, cutting just above a healthy leaf to push one last flush, then stop so the plant can start to harden off before the first frosts.'

Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse at Easy Garden Irrigation agrees, 'You don’t want to prune the rose stems back too much as this would encourage new growth which would be damaged in the colder autumn weather to come.'

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A last tip from Julian: 'If your roses produce hips, leave the last flowers on; the hips look good and the plant benefits from putting energy into wood rather than more blooms.'

Our favourite deadheading and pruning secateurs are the Burgon & Ball RHS Endorsed rose pruners, £24.95 on Amazon. They are fully hardened and tempered and have a sap groove to prevent sticking.

2. Tidy up above and below

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As well as deadheading and pruning, at this time of year it's vital to look around the roses and underneath too.

Lucie explains, 'It's important to remove any leaves infected with diseases (like black spot) or diseased stems as if these are left the spores could overwinter and establish themselves in the following spring. You should also remove any dead stems or dying wood, as this will stop any decay from spreading and will help to open up the frame of the rose for good air circulation.'

And don't forget to tidy up underneath as well, 'Make sure fallen flower petals or blooms are removed before they start to rot as well as the leaves as they fall – leaving fallen foliage to decay on the ground often becomes the perfect environment for fungal diseases to become established. Removing fallen debris also allows air to circulate freely around the base of your plants which helps create a healthy environment less inviting for pests and keeps the crown dry to help prevent issues with mold or rot,' adds Lucie.

Pop your dead stems and debris in these flexi tubs, set of 2 for £32.99, Amazon. Various colours are available, from bright yellow to purple and lime green.

3. Don't feed, but do water

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It might be tempting to feed your roses as the heads die off and the temperatures cool, but according to Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture we shouldn't.

'You should stop fertilising roses in September so that they stop producing tender new growth and begin hardening their wood for winter. If September is dry, keep watering roses to support any late flowers and prevent the roots from drying out.'

'Roses will naturally go into winter dormancy from around November until February and by stopping supplying them with nutrients in September you will be reinforcing that it’s time for them to slow down their growth, harden off any soft growth and begin to prepare for a rest through the colder months,' adds Lucie.

Amazon have a fabulous ergonomic 8 litre watering can, £21.22, that has a longer spout for more controlled watering, and is lighter to lift than some designs.

4. Train your climbers

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If you have climbers, then now is the perfect time to give them a check over.

'Loose or long shoots on climbing and rambling roses should be secured to fences or a trellis to stop them from being damaged by wind,' advises Richard.

According to Lucie, it gives you the opportunity to train them too. 'Stems can be carefully trained horizontally or in a fan shape so they are encouraged to produce flowering side shoots next year along the full length of the stem rather than just at the top.'

Dobies have a great metal rose trellis, from £24.99, that is ideal for training your climbers.

5. Mulch well

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Ludmila Kapustkina)

'In late September or early October, mulch around the base with well-rotted compost or manure to feed the roots and protect them over winter,' says Julian.

Mulching helps for several reasons – it locks in moisture especially after dry spells and winds, it keeps the soil temperature steady as it gets cooler and it prevents weeds from sprouting up.

We like Strulch – a mineralised straw garden mulch, from £19.99 at Dobies. It's made from wheat straw and has a neutral pH.

Shop our three favourite roses

'Autumn is a good time to plant new roses, as they will have enough time to establish before winter,' suggests Richard.

Heritage rose Rose 'Old Blush' Shrub Rose £17.95 at Gardening Express This pretty shrub rose has large clusters of double blooms in a soft pink. It loves rich, well-drained soil in the sun - plant in your borders for a stunning vintage display. Disease resistant Rose 'Easy Elegance Macys Pride' £29.99 at Thompson & Morgan This elegant rose was selected by Macy's in New Year to celebrate their centennial year. The buds are lemon yellow in colour and open to reveal a creamy white centre with a very pale pink hint. Sweet fragrance Rose 'Queen Bee' Floribunda Rose Was £17.95, now £9.95 at Gardening Express With shades of orange in a classic round shape, this floribunda rose will add vibrant colour to your borders and beds from early summer to autumn.

Growing roses is such a joy, and with different varieties to choose from, there's really something for every garden – from contemporary to classic cottage style. Ensure you give them a little love this September to help them survive the winter well.