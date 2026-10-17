This low-maintenance Christmas houseplant needs no water, soil or pot to flower – and it’s one of the most beautiful festive blooms you can grow at home

Looking for a plant that flowers over Christmas and is ultra-easy to look after?

Amaryllis is one of the most beautiful Christmas houseplants – and with its huge, showy trumpet blooms, it’s certainly the most majestic. If you want an even lower-maintenance plant, though, it’s worth considering waxed amaryllis bulbs. According to Edinburgh retailer grow urban , wax amaryllis bulb sales increased by over 500% between Christmas 2024 and 2025, highlighting a growing interest in the easy-care houseplants.

The blooms really do look after themselves, with almost zero effort from you. Here’s a little bit more about waxed amaryllis bulbs – and why they make the perfect gift for bad houseplant owners.

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Where to buy waxed amaryllis bulbs

A waxed amaryllis bulb is exactly that: an amaryllis bulb coated in a protective layer of wax. Inside that layer is everything the bulb needs to thrive – and it doesn’t need anything else (not even water) to produce its signature trumpet blooms.

'Waxed amaryllis bulbs are about as close to foolproof as houseplants get,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'The wax coating seals in all the water and nutrients the bulb needs to flower, so you genuinely don't water it. You don't need a pot or compost either.'

You can choose from a huge range of wax colours, too, and some of them look really decorative. This Waxed Amaryllis Bulb from B&Q , for example, has a beautiful marbled effect.

You'd need to know when to plant amaryllis bulbs if you were planting them in compost, but waxed amaryllis bulbs are set to thrive from the moment you buy them.

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‘They make such a lovely Christmas gift because they feel thoughtful, but they’re incredible easy to look after,’ says grow urban’s founder, Graham Savage.

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It’s really as simple as keeping the bulb somewhere bright and watching it grow – and the plant lasts a lot longer than cut flowers.

‘Thick green stems emerge from the decorative wax-coated bulb before opening into large, dramatic blooms, with the plant changing noticeably as the weeks go by,’ says Graham.

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'My top tip is to give it plenty of light but keep it away from radiators,' adds Jo from Beards & Daisies. 'Warmth speeds it up, but a cooler room makes the flowers last longer. Turn it every few days too, as the stem leans towards the light and you want it growing straight.'

Jo also notes that amaryllis is a toxic houseplant to cats and dogs, so make sure you keep the plant well out of pets' reach.

Waxed amaryllis bulbs make the perfect Christmas gift, or a treat to yourself that'll provide a festive display of showstopping blooms with minimal effort.