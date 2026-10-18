6 pet-friendly houseplants – they're beautiful *and* safe for cats and dogs

Looking to deck your home out with pet-friendly houseplants? Just because you have a cat or a dog, you don’t need to skip indoor greenery altogether.

Certain houseplants are toxic, which makes them an absolute no-no for pet owners. Others, though, are pet-friendly – and they include some of the most popular and beautiful houseplants out there. Before we start, though, it’s worth nothing that no plant is entirely pet-proof – any plant can cause physical irritation if too much is eaten.

‘Even pet-safe plants can upset a tummy if they're eaten in bulk, so it's worth keeping an eye on any serial chewers,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies .

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If you can keep that under control, you can deck your house out with pet-friendly houseplants and create a lush indoor garden. Here’s a few to get you started.

1. Spider plant

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Spider plants are among the most popular houseplants for a reason: they’re so easy to look after, and it’s really easy to propagate them and expand your collection from the 'spider babies' that form on the stems.

As luck would have it, they’re one of the most pet-friendly houseplants you can own.

‘The spider plant is my first pick,’ says Jo from Beards & Daisies. ‘It’s very hard to kill and completely non-toxic. Cats do love to chew it, so it might end up a bit nibbled, but no harm done.’

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Where to buy spider plants:

B&Q: Buy a Verve spider plant in a plastic grow pot for just £4.50.

Buy a Verve spider plant in a plastic grow pot for just £4.50. Gardening Express: Order a variegated spider plant for green and white leaves.

2. Kentia palm

(Image credit: Getty Images / Fascinadora)

If you’re looking for more of a statement houseplant, Kentia palms provide architectural structure with their long fronds. As well as being pet-friendly, they’re among the best low-light houseplants for shady nooks and corners.

‘For something bigger, the Kentia palm is safe for pets and copes well in lower light,’ says Jo. ‘It’s a good fit for a hallway or living room corner.’

Where to buy Kentia palms:

3. Calathea

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Calatheas are one of my all-time favourite houseplants (specifically, the peacock plant, which you can buy from Bloom & Wild), because the tropical leaves look striking as a statement piece in a living room, bedroom or office.

I was thrilled when GardeningExpress.co.uk's plant expert, Nick wood, that they're also one of the most pet-friendly houseplants you can buy.

'The main attraction of this plant are the leaves, but it may occasionally throw up small white flower, too,' says Nick. 'Nort-east or west-facing rooms are most suitable.'

Where to buy calatheas:

Gardening Express: The peacock plant is my favourite type of calathea.

The peacock plant is my favourite type of calathea. Amazon: Calathea stromanthe 'Triostar' from Gardeners Dream produces leaves with beautiful pink undersides.

4. Chinese money plant

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / Tim Young)

Like Boston ferns, Chinese money plants are considered to be lucky houseplants, and they're also really easy to care for. It's luckier still that they're pet-friendly houseplants - Nick says they're safe for cats and dogs.

'With its round, coin-shaped leaves, the Chinese money plant is said to bring good luck and prosperity,' says Nick. 'It thrives in bright, indirect light and prefers to dry out slightly between waterings.

Where to buy Chinese money plants:

5. Boston fern

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeongho Shin)

The Boston fern is pet-friendly, too, and it’s also considered to be one of the luckiest houseplants, promoting good health. Some experts claim they’re brilliant houseplants for reducing condensation and damp, too.

‘The Boston fern is another safe choice and loves the humidity of a bathroom,’ says Jo from Beards & Daisies.

Where to buy Boston ferns:

6. Polka dot plant

(Image credit: Getty Images / mikroman6)

With its unique leaves speckled with contrasting dots, Nick says the polka dot plant is another brilliant option for pet owners looking for pet-friendly, colourful houseplants. The plant in the image above has white polka dots, but you can also buy varieties with pink speckled leaves.

'These prefer bright, indirect light to maintain its vibrant colouring and like the soil to be kept lightly moist,' says Nick. 'Pinch back the steams regularly to encourage a fuller shape and prevent it from becoming leggy.'

Where to buy polka dot plants:

Pet-friendly houseplant essentials

Mkouo Mkouo Plant Hanger Indoor Hanging Planter £8.99 at Amazon A hanging planter like this one will keep your houseplant out of pet's reach. Dunelm Set of 2 Seagrass Hanging Plant Pots £32 at Dunelm This seagrass set from Dunelm is beautiful, too. QWORK Qwork® 4 Pack Plant Pot Grid £10.99 at Amazon These plant pot grids stop pets from digging around your houseplants!

You can build a beautiful collection out of these pet-friendly houseplants.