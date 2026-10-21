Best autumn-flowering shrubs for pots – 4 varieties to plant now for abundant blooms and fragrance

Looking to spruce up your garden before winter arrives? You’ll need a few of the best autumn-flowering shrubs for pots if you want to enjoy colour and scent at this time of the year.

I’ve listed a few of the best autumn-flowering shrubs before, but some varieties will perform better in containers than others. You’ll generally need tough, compact plants to fit the bill – and there are a beautiful selection to choose from.

I’ve rounded up a few of the best autumn-flowering shrubs for pots, recommended by the experts, to help you infuse some extra life into your garden.

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What you'll need

Crocus Square Rattan Planter £87.49 at Crocus I love this rattan planter from Crocus. Wayfair Keter Signature Rectangular Planter £89.99 at Wayfair This Keter planter can accommodate even more shrubs. GARDENA Classic Hand Trowel £14.95 at Amazon I use this large GARDENA trowel to dig holes for new plants.

1. Fuchsias

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Fuchsias are one of my all-time favourite shrubs because they flower for such a long time (and look like fairies!). If you choose hardy varieties, they make beautiful autumn-flowering shrubs for pots.

‘One shrub which is often overlooked for autumn interest is Fuchsia, but Fuchsia magellanica will flower well into the autumn, and the intense colour of cultivars such as ‘Thalia’ work really well in low light levels,’ says Topher Martyn, head gardener at Syon Park.

‘They’re not super tough, but cold autumns seem to be a thing of the past, and they’re definitely worth a try – especially if you have a sunny corner.’

You can order a Hardy Fuchsia Collection from QVC and add the young plants to your garden now.

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2. Elaeagnus

(Image credit: Getty Images / Nahhan)

David Domoney recently recommended Elaeagnus for autumn scent, and Topher thinks it’s one of the best autumn-flowering shrubs for pots, too. The flowers are small and subtle, but they pack a real punch with their fragrance.

‘Another favourite is Elaeagnus, which is available with a variety of leaf colours and variegations,’ says Topher.

‘One real star is Elaeagnus ‘Gilt Edge’, where the leaves have a delicate golden margin, but there’s a good number of choices available. Best of all, they’re tough as old boots, and while the flowers are tiny, the fragrance is intense and fills the air on a still autumn day.’

Elaeagnus ebbingei 'Maryline' (available at Gardening Express) is another top contender if you’re on the hunt for fragrant shrubs to plant in October.

3. Heather

(Image credit: Getty Images / Denise Hasse)

Despite their name, many winter-flowering heathers burst into bloom from late autumn. They’re a recommendation from Dave The Plantman, in conjunction with outdoor garden pottery manufacturer Mims Pottery, for gardeners looking for autumn-flowering shrubs for pots.

‘Winter-flowering Erica are grown for their foliage and flowers in many different colours,’ says Dave. ‘They can be bought in 9cm, one-litre and larger pots, as well as six-packs.’

If you don't want to wait until late November, you can buy Calluna heathers like this pack of 3 plants from B&Q for autumn blooms.

4. Viburnum

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

Another late autumn favourite, Viburnum tinus thrives in pots and produces delicate flowers from November through winter. It's a shining example of container plants that burst into bloom by Christmas.

‘Viburnum tinus is a brilliant evergreen shrub or small tree with clusters of white or pink-tinged flowers that emerge from late autumn and carry right through winter,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Compact and easy to grow, it thrives particularly well in a sheltered spot.’

Viburnum tinus is readily available in a range of sizes at Crocus.

Autumn-flowering shrubs can really brighten a garden up as the weather turns cold. For year-round structure, it's worth planting evergreen shrubs in October, too.