Kate Garraway’s micropond is proof that you don’t need an abundance of space to create valuable habitat for wildlife. In fact, it’s the small, garden-friendly idea that wildlife experts swear by if you want to improve your garden's ecosystem.

One of the biggest garden trends of the year has been turning your outside space into a flourishing wildlife garden , supporting birds, bees, butterflies, and even frogs and insects as we embrace more natural features.

From this, the micro pond trend is an easy way for people with small gardens, patios or even balconies to embrace the naturalistic trend. And if you were stuck for inspiration, Kate Garraway’s garden is actually a good place to look.

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Sharing glimpses of her home life on Instagram, journalist and broadcaster Kate Garraway has also shared videos of the progress of her garden pond - recently revealing it now had frogspawn (a sign of a successful garden pond!).

But what struck me about Kate’s pond was its size, or lack thereof. Nestled amongst the shrubbery of her garden, Kate’s small pond is completed with two wooden ramps to allow frogs and other wildlife easy access to the pond. The pond looks similar to this Amazon preformed pond (£32.95) , and is a perfect example of how even a small area of your garden can work to support wildlife.

‘Even a tiny pond can provide a really valuable habitat, especially when you don’t have any other standing water in your garden for wildlife. Microponds, especially those with wildlife-loving plants, can attract an array of insects, pollinators, and birds for drinking and bathing. While larger ponds tend to be better for toads and dragonflies, a micropond is a valuable addition to any garden,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers .

‘I see microponds as a mini wildlife hotspot. While you can’t really recreate a wetland ecosystem in a small space, you can create something really beneficial without all the expensive and extensive upkeep of a built-in pond.’

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Why is Kate Garraway a good example to follow?

‘Kate mentions that she has frogs visiting the pond in her garden, which is likely because she has the pond in what looks to be a shaded area of her garden. This helps to keep the water cool and can stop the growth of algae. The pond is also sheltered by other plants, helping to keep small animals and amphibians safe from predators,’ says Lucy Taylor, a wildlife expert from Vine House Farm .

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As Lucy points out, the fact that Kate’s pond has attracted wildlife to her garden is a successful example to follow. James says it is the placement of her pond that is particularly good.

‘The pond is also tucked away in shrubbery, which makes it even more wildlife-friendly, providing shelter and food for birds, pollinators and insects by mimicking their natural environment,’ he says.

‘The measure of success of a mini pond isn’t solely whether it lures your favourite wildlife, either. It’s whether it has the basic conditions for wildlife to thrive - like clean water, suitable plants, cover and space and access in and out. Kate’s pond is ideal in that it doesn’t have stones or branches blocking the entry and exit points for wildlife - it gives them a safe way out.’

What are the benefits of a micropond?

If you’ve been considering garden pond ideas , but are short on space, a micropond can actually be very beneficial to your garden. And it requires minimal stress on your part - you can even make a micropond in a bucket .

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‘A lot of smaller gardens can lack a water source, and a network of several smaller ponds across a neighbourhood means that small animals can safely travel between habitats. Creating a pond does not necessarily mean that you need to dig up the ground, as you can easily build a pond using old tubs or buckets. Water will attract a wider range of species than any other garden feature, and unlike more formal garden water features, wildlife ponds do not require as much maintenance,’ explains Lucy.

Plus, once your pond is established, you’ll even notice fewer pests in your garden.

‘Mini ponds are also a little corridor for wildlife in urban and suburban areas, helping little creatures move safely between green spaces, providing a stepping stone for them,’ says James.

‘They’re also a natural pest control, something you might not even consider at first. A healthy mini pond attracts predators like frogs and beetles that do some pest control for you, managing pests in your garden like those pesky slugs.’

What you need

Bermuda Bermuda Cove Plus Preformed Pond 50l Garden Fish Nature Pond £32.95 at Amazon UK Dig a hole for this preformed pond in a shady area of your garden. Add rainwater and let it thrive. Crocus Pond in a Pot - Complete With Plants £139.99 at Crocus This patio pond comes with the aquatic plants you need for a thriving wildlife pond. Thompson & Morgan Patio Pond Plant Basket £25.99 at Thompson & Morgan This affordable patio pond also comes with aquatic plants to make widlife happy and create a statement feature on your patio.

Adding a small pond to your garden can make a big difference to local wildlife. Give it a try this autumn, and you’ll soon reap the rewards.