Habitat’s new kitchenware collection with Morris & Co is packed with future family heirlooms – 6 designer-look pieces you’ll regret not buying now

Habitat has unveiled its latest Morris & Co collaboration for autumn and winter, and it might be my favourite to date. For the first time, the Habitat x Morris & Co collection has expanded to include tableware and kitchen textiles - so naturally, I've rounded up my top picks.

I would be lying if I said Habitat’s frequent collaborations with Morris & Co weren’t marked on my calendar. Not only is it one of the best William Morris collections to shop right now, but the range is never influenced by home decor trends , either. It serves up timeless designs, all inspired by the works of the iconic Arts and Crafts designer.

This latest batch of tableware and kitchen textiles is heavily inspired by Morris’ experiments with indigo dye, which means a vivid indigo blue features heavily throughout the collection. These are the pieces I’d add to my kitchen.

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(Image credit: Habitat x Morris & Co)

Habitat has described the collab's expansion into kitchenware as providing collectable hosting pieces that are designed to be passed down to future generations. And I’d argue that this kitchenware certainly has the designer look of a family heirloom, but at far more affordable prices.

Most noticeably, the Habitat x Morris & Co. Inky 12 Piece Dinner Set costs £60 and includes four place settings, four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls, which is honestly a brilliant price. It features the Loddon print, which was originally designed in 1883 and first printed using the Indigo Discharge method at Merton Abbey.

The dinner set consists of different shades of blue and white, and the bowls are a block indigo, which balances the set perfectly. It’s a great choice for special occasions and won’t break the bank.

The latest Habitat x Morris & Co collection is simply beautiful, and will still be in style in years to come. If only I had the space for all of it in my home...

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