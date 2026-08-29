Monty Don’s tranquillity pond is the only water feature inspiration you need – it makes his garden look magical

Water features have been one of the biggest garden trends for summer this year, but while summer is coming to an end, our love for this relaxing garden feature is not. And Monty Don’s tranquillity pond is the latest piece of inspiration that I can’t get enough of.

Celebrities have provided no shortage of water feature ideas this summer, so if you’ve been wanting to learn how to make a water feature , Instagram really has proved itself as a hotspot for how-tos and DIY inspiration.

But while the flavour of the month has centred on solar fountains , Monty’s tranquillity pond is a little more peaceful, and garden experts say it’s a brilliant idea if you want to make your garden more relaxing.

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It was only recently that I spotted Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s stunning water feature and wondered if it was the best celebrity example of the summer. But having now seen Monty’s, I think he’s giving them a run for their money.

Positioned in between two flower beds in the Paradise Garden, Monty’s water feature is simply breathtaking. It’s simple in design, yet could equally have stepped out of a fairy tale.

‘It doesn’t feel as though a water feature has simply been dropped into the garden. It sits within the planting, so the edges feel softened and the pond becomes part of the landscape,' comments Blanca Sanchez, director of Halo Design Interiors. . 'I much prefer a pond where plants come close to the water and slightly blur its outline to one surrounded by a hard border because it just makes it feel a bit too contained. Monty’s has an established quality where you notice the water, but you also feel as though it belongs where it is.'

Why you should consider a tranquillity pond

If you’ve been thinking about putting your garden pond ideas into practice, I’m pleased to tell you that tranquillity ponds offer several benefits, from being wildlife-friendly to offering sensory benefits to you and your household.

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‘Listening to moving water can lower cortisol levels and calm your nervous system, and trickling water can act as a natural sound barrier against traffic noise or noise from neighbours. Watching the ripples of the water can also encourage mindfulness,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

‘Having any kind of pond in your garden will encourage wildlife like birds and frogs to visit the area for food and drinking. As the water evaporates, it cools hot areas and adds humidity to the garden, which can stop the soil of nearby plants from drying out.

Plus, when positioned in front of your flower beds, as Monty has done, you get a beautiful reflection of your flowers. Just think of it as double the blooms! This can even be achieved with a well-positioned micro pond , making this an equally effective small garden idea , too.

How to DIY a tranquillity pond

Of course, if you want to add a tranquillity pond to your garden, you can always buy one. I’ve seen a pond similar to Monty’s for £109 at B&Q . However, if you love DIY products, experts say it is possible to make your own.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

‘You can easily create a mini-pond using a container, and line the container with a pond liner if it is not watertight. Add a layer of gravel or rocks to the container, using stones or logs to create varying depths or points where wildlife can climb in and out,’ says Richard.

'When filling a pond, it is best to use rainwater to avoid the chemicals used to treat tapwater. After the pond is full, you can then add plants around it, or include a pump or filter to make the water trickle.'

Get the look

Nicoman Nicoman Large Corten Steel Rust Fire Pit 70cm Outdoor Round Firepit for Garden £144.99 at B&Q This fire pit could be repurposed to create a stunning tranquillity pond. Swell UK Swell Uk Pond Liner | 25 Year Guarante (2m X 2m) £8.99 at Amazon UK Make sure you add pond liner to your container to ensure it stays waterproof. SZMP Solar Fountain £16.14 at Amazon UK A solar fountain will ensure you get a consistant 'trickling' in your pond, and will keep the water moving.

Has Monty won you over with his simple yet serene tranquillity pond?