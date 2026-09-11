Granny Chic is back, and these fringed lamps from Urban Outfitters make it easier than ever to get the look – they put a modern spin on a vintage classic

We are slowly moving from summer to autumn, which means our interiors are naturally becoming cosier, warmer and nostalgic, with more and more vintage decor popping up in our homes.

With this shift, it’s no surprise that Grandma Chic is set to be one of the biggest trends of AW26. The trend is all about embracing tactile textures, chintzy patterns and creating a sense of lived-in warmth through pre-loved pieces and vintage decor ideas .

While many classic accessories are experiencing a revival as part of this trend, there is only one that’s truly caught my eye: fringed lighting. That’s right, tassels and fringe have officially made a comeback . These decorative details were a mainstay of Art Deco and mid-century design ideas, adding a sense of interest and luxury to our homes.

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But, with the return of Grandma Chic comes the resurgence of vintage decor, and Urban Outfitters is bringing the trend to the high street, with the launch of three stylish tasseled table lamps .

Urban Outfitters Love Tassel Table Lamp £80 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has always delivered when it comes to lighting. In fact, Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova , even went as far as to name the brand her go-to when buying stylish lamps this time last year. And the launch of these tassel lamps proves that the brand is still on its A-game.

I first came across the lamps when browsing the Urban Outfitters site, and was instantly enamoured with the umbrella silhouette and hanging fringed detailing. But, the brand's ability to effortlessly bring this vintage lighting trend into the 21st century is what really has me hooked.

Each lamp shade is made from a rich velour fabric, with contrast colour details to help the boning stand out. This, paired with the fringed trim and hanging tassels, make the lamps feel like an elevated approach to a classic design staple.

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The light yellow colourway feels most true to tradition, offering a soft golden glow that would instantly warm any hallway or living room. But, the burgundy option is great for those of us who prefer a pop of colour.

Urban Outfitters Burgundy Love Tassel Table Lamp £71 at Urban Outfitters

Deep red motifs are all the rage this autumn, and the unexpected red theory is always a winner if you want to make your space feel considered. Whether you place it on your bedside unit or on the kitchen worktop, the lamp’s rich red speaks for itself and will instantly elevate your scheme.

However, my personal favourite is the leopard print option. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before, offering a playful and modern day approach to this old school lighting option.

Love it or hate it, animal print is having a real moment in interiors right now, and while this Urban Outfitters lamp combines two quite kitsch ideas, I think it feels very tasteful. The chocolate brown fringing offsets the animal print nicely, and I can just imagine it as the finishing touch on top of a bar cart, or as a statement bedside lamp.

Urban Outfitters Leopard Print Modern Tassel Table Lamp £67 at Urban Outfitters

And if you weren’t already sold on these chic lighting ideas, the lamps are currently on offer. With prices ranging from £67–£80 for a limited time, I wouldn’t wait if you’re hoping to get your hands on one of these tasseled treasures. I predict they’ll sell quick.

Shop alternatives

With the Urban Outfitter's lamps predicted to sell fast, here are some more fringed lighting ideas that might catch your eye.

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