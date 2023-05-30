Fearne Cotton and Gemma Collins are both obsessed with this year's 'it' flower

If you are on the hunt for this year's 'it' flower, you're in luck: Fearne Cotton and Gemma Collins have the answer. And, yes, you better believe their favourite bloom was one of the key garden ideas championed at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, too.

I'm talking, of course, about the not-so-humble poppy, which is being touted everywhere as one of the top garden trends of 2023, as well as this year's 'it' flower, too. Both Fearne Cotton and Gemma Collins showed off poppies on there Instagram accounts over the weekend.

Surprised? Well, if you assume all poppies are serious red-petalled flowers, think again: these gorgeous pollinators actually come in all shapes, sizes, and colours.

The sheer variety on offer means that there is a poppy to suit everyone – and that, yes, this 'it' flower is a must-add when it comes to your own overflowing list of easy garden ideas.

Here's what you need to know about the flower that Fearne Cotton and Gemma Collins can't get enough of.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

Why are poppies this year's 'it' flower?

Poppies were absolutely everywhere at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Taina Suonio, for example, filled her 'Cavernoma On My Mind' sanctuary garden with dark maroon poppies. They were also showcased in the Gold-winning St George 'Alight Here' balcony by Emma Tipping.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

Elsewhere, Gavin McWilliams and Andrew Wilson’s Memoria & GreenAcres Transcendence Garden was filled with unusual varieties of this year's 'it' flower (think Papaver somniferum ‘Sissinghurst White’ as well as the smaller flowered Papaver rhoeas ‘Bridal Silk’ and ‘Bridal White’).

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

What does Gemma Collins think of this year's 'it' flower?

Gemma Collins has been talking up poppies in a very big way on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a video of her huge garden at her £1.3million Essex mansion, Gemma made a point of highlighting the 'it' flower filling her lush garden border, noting: 'The garden is absolutely stunning, and I've noticed the wild pollinators starting to come up.

'There's a few poppies in there, and it's just absolutely stunning,' she added admiringly.

What has Fearne Cotton said about this year's 'it' flower?

There is nothing we love more than a photo dump (aka a collection of photos and videos gathered together in one post on Instagram) – especially when it comes courtesy of Fearne Cotton herself.

'May is by far my favourite month,' she captioned the album, which included a few snaps of wild poppies (including one gorgeous close-up).

'Everything seems to be bursting with life, colours seem their most vibrant and we are not far enough into the warm weather to start worrying that it's going to end.'

What do gardening experts have to say about this year's 'it' flower?

Andrew O'Donoghue, one of the directors at Gardens Revived, is pleased that poppies are finally getting the recognition they deserve, and hopes this year's 'it' flower will come up more often when people sit down and figure out how to plan a garden.

'These eye-catching flowers add plenty of colour to a garden,' he says.

'They grow well in most soil types, are generally resistant to pests and diseases, and they're hardy, too, which makes them a great option for beginners – or for anyone else looking to plant a low-maintenance garden.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Continuing to sing the praises of this year's 'it' flower, Andrew adds: 'Poppies self-seed, too, which means that you can just cut back the plants after they've finished flowering and tap the flower head to knock the seeds into your soil for next year.'

If you, like so many others, are looking for bee garden ideas that will help attract more pollinators into your outdoor space, then you're in luck: poppies are a firm favourite with bees and butterflies.

'Honestly, filling your borders with poppies will soon have your garden buzzing and full of life,' jokes Andrew, 'and I don't just mean metaphorically; this 'it' flower is key to pollinating other plants and keeping your garden thriving.'

Anyone else suddenly feeling an urge to pop to the garden centre...?