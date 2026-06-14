I’ll admit, garden storage is one area where I have never considered aesthetics before. That is, until Dunelm launched the new Malta Rattan Effect Garden Storage Box with Wheels (£179) , which is not only one of the best-looking garden storage boxes I’ve spotted, but one that will help keep a small garden looking spotless.

One thing people with tidy gardens always have is access to the best garden storage ideas . Having somewhere to stash outdoor cushions, throws, and even toys can be a game-changer when it comes to keeping your garden clutter-free.

A handy garden storage box is always a good idea for storing these miscellaneous items, and Dunelm’s Malta rattan-effect box not only has a huge capacity, but it's so pretty that it won't be an eyesore in your garden like other storage boxes.

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Dunelm Malta Rattan Effect Garden Storage Box With Wheels £179 at Dunelm

The Malta Rattan Effect Garden Storage Box with Wheels is not just a pretty face, as its dimensions of H 70cm x W 124cm x D 66cm prove it is large enough to hold everything from the best garden cushions to a garden parasol.

It also has an inner bag on the inside of the box to hold smaller items, so they don't get lost. I’m also a fan of the inner liner of the box, which can zip up to provide extra protection for the items inside. It has a weatherproof build, designed for outdoor use, so you shouldn’t have to worry about your belongings getting wet or damaged, and its wheels make it incredibly easy to move the box without strain.

But what I like most about this box, handiness aside, is how pretty it is. Rattan is a hugely popular choice of material for some of the best garden furniture , but this year, I’m seeing it more and more in our garden accessories.

This week, Aldi dropped a pair of stunning rattan planters , while Graden Trading is selling the most stylish rattan water butt I’ve ever seen. Rattan is a natural-looking material, meaning it is great for blending in with the natural colours, textures and plants of your garden. So, this means this storage box will blend seamlessly with the colours of your garden.

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(Image credit: Dunelm)

As well as the stylish storage box, the Malta range also extends to a stunning 4 seater rattan conversation set (£329) , a rattan garden sofa (£329) and a reclining garden chair (£199) . All use the same weave and colourway of rattan for a cohesive look.

'This storage box is great, well worth the money, great size and the waterproof linings inside with a zip which you can take out wheels with breaks, it’s just great,’ said one review about the storage box.

‘Great value storage box that looks good too. Generous capacity and fairly easy to assemble, although it took longer than suggested. Useful zip-up insert to keep contents dry,’ said another.

Alternatively, here are a few more attractive garden storage boxes that you can shop online.