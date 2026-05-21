I’m curbing clutter in my tiny garden with this compact storage solution – and it’s now over 60% off just in time for summer

I live in a Victorian mid-terrace home, so I have a very small garden. But while I don’t have oodles of space, I do have a lot of big garden ideas - and these two things don’t coexist very well. That’s why I couldn’t help my excitement when I spotted that this compact OUTSUNNY Garden Shed was reduced from £618.99 to £234.60 at Debenhams.

Like everyone else, I’m gearing up to spend the next few months enjoying the much-anticipated British summer. I want to tend to my plants in the sunshine, and hang out with friends and family (ideally with a burger and an ice cream in my hands). But with gardening tools, pots, cushions, dog toys and more cluttering up my small outdoor space, it’s not very relaxing.

So, I started searching the Debenhams garden storage sale for a compact shed that would help me hide and organise these ugly-but-practical garden items without taking over the entirety of my small garden - and I think I’ve found it!

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In smaller outdoor spaces, it’s always best to opt for small garden storage ideas. But anyone who has gone in search of a compact shed will know that it’s still pretty difficult, with even the smallest wooden sheds still being too large for cosier spaces.

However, the OUTSUNNY Plastic Garden Shed is the perfect size, measuring 4 x 3 ft. This means it’s nice and compact, but still has roomy storage for everything from lawn mowers to large outdoor cushions. It also comes in two different colourways, so you can choose between light grey and dark grey.

(Image credit: OUTSUNNY)

If you do have a slightly larger space and need to store bigger garden items, though, the OUTSUNNY 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Shed is also reduced from £557.99 to £213.35 at Debenhams - making it even cheaper than the smaller size.

Personally, the smaller option suits my Victorian terraced garden best, and I love that this space-savvy shed also comes with a window to let natural light into the space while adding some much-needed character to what could be a very ugly addition to a small garden.

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Plus, the vent above the door allows for proper airflow to prevent damp and mould from forming on your summer essentials throughout the year.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

If you want extra peace of mind, the bargain OUTSUNNY shed also includes a secure latch lock, so you can rest easy knowing the contents are safe and sound. And for under £250, I really do think it’s a steal. Especially as it was over £600.

What I love most about this shed is that it builds on the garden wardrobe trend that’s taking over small gardens across the UK right now. This has allowed those who might typically avoid sheds to find more compact options that suit these smaller spaces - meaning small home dwellers can tackle garden clutter right there and then.

But these aren’t the only Debenhams garden storage deals to be had right now, and I’ve popped some of my favourites below.

Yes, small gardens CAN have storage too! And it's just a bonus when it's on sale.

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