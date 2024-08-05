Gozney's new sunset coloured pizza ovens are so pretty it makes me wish I'd waited before buying mine

Gozney has released a new collection of pizza oven designs, created in collaboration with kitchen brand Hedley & Bennett, that capture the beauty of sunset and sunrises with bold new colours. If you're a fan of maximalist garden decor, I think you'll love it.

The collection, available from the Gozney website from the 7th of August, is a showstopper. The design of the best pizza ovens can be colour-shy at the best of times, which is where this range, packed full of terracotta and teal hues, really stands out.

Along with the help of the Ideal Home team, I've tested a range of Gozney pizza ovens, and as detailed in our Gozney Arc review, I reckon that this is the best brand for combining design and performance.

To back up my claim I do own a Gozney pizza oven, but this new colourful collection has me wishing I'd waited to buy mine from the new range.

Gozney's new collaboration with Hedley Bennett

Gozney Arc XL Sunrise £749.99 at Gozney After reviewing this oven, we have no quibbles over the Arc's performance and this stunning sunrise design with the washed terracotta colours does even more to persuade us that this is the #1 pizza oven out there. Gozney x Hedley Benett Pro Placement Peel £109.99 at Gozney It's not just your ovens that get a makeover with this collection. After all, what has been stopping us from having a pretty pizza peel up until this point too? Gozney x Hedley Bennett pizza cutter £49.99 at Gozney If you've already invested in a pizza oven, but still want a slice of this collection, then this pizza cutter is the perfect addition to your arsenal at under £50. It features a stainless steel blade for seamless cutting too.

This limited edition collection is bound to be a popular one, with the hype around Gozney ovens so high that there was a waiting list of thousands when the Gozney Arc launched earlier this year.

The crowning jewel in the collection is the Arcl XL 'Mash-Up', available for £749.99 from the brand's website. There will only be one hundred of these sold worldwide, each of them individually numbered, so if you want to collect a piece of pizza oven history, now's your chance.

(Image credit: Gozney)

The design of the Mash-Up which blends turquoise with rust across the entire exterior of the oven, is bound to become the centrepiece of anyone's outdoor kitchen ideas.

Tom Gozney, founder of the brand, is certainly proud of the new looks for these ovens, saying 'This collection truly combines both of our takes on product design and elevates it from either side. It’s bright, fun, playful and unlike anything else out there in this space.'

In total, the collection is comprised of three versions of the Arc XL oven, the Pro Peel, a cover, two aprons and a cap. So now all that's left to decide is which piece is your favourite.