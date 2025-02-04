Gozney has unveiled a brand new portable pizza oven — one which actually cools down fast enough to take out and about

Gozney, the brand behind the popular Arc and Roccbox pizza ovens, has unveiled its newest innovation - the Gozney Tread.

Available from Tuesday the 11th of March, this new product has been designed, according to the brand, to be more portable than 'any other product that has gone before it'. Features include a lightweight, ultra-rugged build and a range of accessories that are easy to take on the go.

Whether you want to take your pizza oven on the road or whether you just like the look of one of the best pizza ovens in an outdoor kitchen, the Tread is certainly unique compared to the ovens I've tried and tested before as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. Here's a first look at what sets it apart.

Gozney Tread £499.99 from Gozney With fast heat up and cool down times, Gozney say the Tread is the pizza oven you need for at home and on the go.

A first look at the Gozney Tread

The existing pizza ovens in Gozney's collection range from the very large (the Dome, which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review) to the affordably smaller (the Roccbox, a 5-star hit in our tests).

The Tread sits in between, weighing just 13.5 kg and coming in at the more affordable price of £499.99. If you're thinking that hardly sounds cheap, bear in mind that the Dome comes in at an eyewatering sum of £1799.99.

The Tread hopefully retains the ease of use that I've personally loved when testing Gozney ovens before, with claims that it can heat up to 500oC in as little as 15 minutes and cool down in under 20.

That last detail is significant given the portable nature of this oven, as when I've taken ovens I've reviewed before to the beach, it's a very long wait until you can pack it back in the car again.

(Image credit: Gozney)

The other thing that's striking about the launch of the Tread is the accessories. The bag (which features carry handles) and the adjustable stand for the oven are designed to make heading out to whip up pizzas more enticing. One intriguing detail about the Venture Stand is that it's even been designed to be stable on uneven surfaces, too.

(Image credit: Gozney)

Even if you're not that interested in taking a pizza oven into the great outdoors, another great pull of the Gozney Tread is how it looks. Available in Off Black and Olive (my personal favourite), the modern, sleek Gozney look is alive and present with this one and will be sure to be the crowning jewel to your outdoor kitchen set up.

I'll be taking the Gozney Tread for a spin in the next few months to see how it shapes up in our review process, so stay tuned if you want to know if the performance of this oven matches up to the claims.