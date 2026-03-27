Summer is fast approaching, which means al fresco season is almost here. There’s no better feeling than whiling away the afternoon with friends and family over a barbecue. But if you have a small garden space, related stresses can quickly overshadow the joys of hosting. If this sounds familiar, don’t fret, as this nifty foldable dining set from John Lewis might just be the solution to your problems.

It’s no secret that small gardens can be something of a logistical nightmare when hosting. A garden chair might be perfect for a morning coffee perch, but it won't cut it when you want to start dining alfresco. However, trying to squeeze a garden chair and a dining set into a small garden can be challenging.

Small gardens need smart solutions that turn an outdoor space from relaxing to entertaining in minutes, and John Lewis has done all the work for you with a completely folding dining set, available in four-seat and two-seat options.

Now, the concept of foldable garden furniture is not exactly new. Many metal bistro sets, like this trendy one from Habitat , are designed to be stashed neatly out of sight when not in use. But, the stylish wooden finish and reasonable price point helps this John Lewis set stand out from the crowd.

While this set is not a new release, it is currently on sale, which is good news for savvy shoppers who are trying to save both space and money. With 20% off in the sale, the set is priced at a very reasonable £223 for a table and four chairs. Or, snap up the two-seat version for just £119.

The ability to fold the entire set away makes this a game-changer for small garden spaces. Bring it out at summer to transform your garden into a sociable space, then fold away and store out of sight when your guests go home to free up valuable space.

Plus, while the set is made from naturally weather-resistant Acacia wood, storing your furniture inside during rainy spells will help to extend the lifespan of your set.

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Shop alternatives

If the John Lewis set doesn’t quite fit your needs, don’t worry. There are a lot of similar options out there to help you make the most of your small garden.

Laura James Ashby 4 Seater Wooden Rectangular Garden Dining Set - 120cm £229.99 at laura-james.co.uk This set of table and chairs folds flat, and has a space in the table for a parasol to sit. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Palera Folding Extendable Acacia Garden Table £324.99 at La Redoute UK This table folds down, but is also extendable. It has additional sections that means it can sit up to 12 people. Wayfair.co.uk Rowlinson Ashdown Folding 6 Seat Oval Dining Set With Cushions | Wayfair.co.uk £389.94 at Wayfair UK This table is made out of Eucalyptus hardwood and has a softer oval shape that will provide a welcome contrast to boxier small new build gardens.

Will you add one of these space-saving dining sets to your basket?