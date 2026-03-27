This foldable dining set from John Lewis is the space-saving gem that all small gardens need this summer – and it’s currently 20% off in the sale
Level up your hosting game in no time
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Summer is fast approaching, which means al fresco season is almost here. There’s no better feeling than whiling away the afternoon with friends and family over a barbecue. But if you have a small garden space, related stresses can quickly overshadow the joys of hosting. If this sounds familiar, don’t fret, as this nifty foldable dining set from John Lewis might just be the solution to your problems.
It’s no secret that small gardens can be something of a logistical nightmare when hosting. A garden chair might be perfect for a morning coffee perch, but it won't cut it when you want to start dining alfresco. However, trying to squeeze a garden chair and a dining set into a small garden can be challenging.
Small gardens need smart solutions that turn an outdoor space from relaxing to entertaining in minutes, and John Lewis has done all the work for you with a completely folding dining set, available in four-seat and two-seat options.
Now, the concept of foldable garden furniture is not exactly new. Many metal bistro sets, like this trendy one from Habitat, are designed to be stashed neatly out of sight when not in use. But, the stylish wooden finish and reasonable price point helps this John Lewis set stand out from the crowd.
While this set is not a new release, it is currently on sale, which is good news for savvy shoppers who are trying to save both space and money. With 20% off in the sale, the set is priced at a very reasonable £223 for a table and four chairs. Or, snap up the two-seat version for just £119.
The ability to fold the entire set away makes this a game-changer for small garden spaces. Bring it out at summer to transform your garden into a sociable space, then fold away and store out of sight when your guests go home to free up valuable space.
Plus, while the set is made from naturally weather-resistant Acacia wood, storing your furniture inside during rainy spells will help to extend the lifespan of your set.
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Shop alternatives
If the John Lewis set doesn’t quite fit your needs, don’t worry. There are a lot of similar options out there to help you make the most of your small garden.
Will you add one of these space-saving dining sets to your basket?
Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.