If I was buying a garden dining set this year, this stylish, space-saving Dunelm design would be the one I’d get – it takes up minimal space and seats 8 people!

Spring is officially here and with it, the al fresco dining and hosting season is just around the corner. So this is the perfect time to get your outdoor space ready – and if your dining set is in need of an update, the new Dunelm Amazonia cube garden dining set would be my top recommendation. Especially if you’re short on space, as this cube dining set is one of the best space-saving solutions I’ve seen this season.

I first came across the Dunelm Amazonia range last week when giving our guide to the best garden furniture a seasonal overhaul – I was impressed with the chic, boho-style Amazonia corner sofa set, which is already sold out in the natural colourway.

Then over the weekend, I spotted the matching dining set, perfect for small garden ideas, all over my Instagram and TikTok. So I predict it won’t be long before it sells out, too.

Article continues below

Dunelm Amazonia 8 Seater Cube Garden Dining Set £649 at Dunelm

Selling for £649, the set includes a dining table with four dining chairs that perfectly slot within the table when not in use so they don’t take up any extra space. But that’s not all. Most cube dining sets can offer that but this dining set comes with four extra stools, each of which slots underneath one of the dining chairs – so even though this design takes up very little space, it can seat 8 people altogether. Don’t tell me you’re not impressed – because I sure am!

I’m also a big fan of the look of the dining set, made with a beige-coloured steel frame with woven rope detailing seen both on the dining chairs and the table underneath the glass tabletop. The curved edges of the design, a huge garden furniture trend this year, make it more elevated and perfect for small spaces.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

‘Curved frames, rounded edges and cocooning shapes bring a slightly grander presence while still maintaining the effortless, relaxed feel,’ says John Rastall, head of home at DFS.

Even though the coordinating corner sofa set is currently out of stock, if you’re after a matching moment, Dunelm also offers the Amazonia 4-seater conversation set which is still available.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm is always one of my go-tos when it comes to garden furniture ideas – whether it’s a statement colourful piece like Dunelm’s Sophie Robinson collab or a budget-friendly bistro set. And even though the Amazonia dining set is brand new, it already has one five-star review from a very happy customer. And I’m sure there will be more soon.

Alternatives