John Lewis has slashed the price of some of its best-rated garden furniture – 6 picks you don’t want to miss

John Lewis is hosting a sale on garden furniture ahead of the bank holiday, with savings of up to 20% off. I’ve sifted through the listings, and these are the 6 John Lewis garden furniture buys worth your money this Easter.

If you’ve been wondering where to buy garden furniture , John Lewis is always a good port of call, offering high-quality, stylish designs, often with something for every budget. Despite this, I can never resist a sale, and the John Lewis sale is offering some great savings you don’t want to miss.

My standout from the sale is the Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set , which has been reduced from £1,199 to £959.20. The Lozenge 5-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set is also on sale, reduced from £1,499 to £1,199.20.

Article continues below

Spotting the Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set in person. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Lozenge sofa set has a beautiful curved shape, which is why it’s a firm favourite of Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor and furniture expert, Sara Hesikova. She’s a huge fan of modular sofas, which attracted Sara to the Lozenge set in the first place. Having seen and tested it in person, Sara even said it was her favourite outdoor sofa last year.

Reviews say this sofa is comfortable, and its modular nature means it can easily be tailored to you and your garden's needs. If you’re looking for a sofa that can handle everything from hosting a barbecue to providing a summer for you to lounge on your own, this is it.

Here are the rest of the picks I'm sure you don't want to miss if you're giving your outdoor space a glow up ahead of summer.