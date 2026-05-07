B&M’s Hampshire garden swivel chair is a dead ringer for this sold-out George Home alternative – it’s also £99 cheaper

If you’ve been on the hunt for a garden swivel chair that looks just as good as George Home’s sold-out Chevron Rattan Swivel Moon Chair (£199), I have good news for you. B&M’s Hampshire chair is not only a clear dead-ringer, but it’s £99 cheaper, too.

The best garden furniture can quickly make a dent in your wallet – but it doesn’t have to. You can still achieve the garden seating area of your dreams on a budget, and when bargains like this B&M chair pop up, it’s only further proof of this.

The Hampshire Swivel Chair is curvy, plush, and looks so good. With a statement rattan-effect base, it’s perfect for relaxing in style this summer.

Article continues below

Last year, living room swivel chairs were a big trend and considering that a key garden trend for this year is making our outdoor spaces feel like our indoor living spaces, it is unsurprising that this style of seat has made its way into garden seating.

So far, we’ve been impressed with Next’s sleek Natural Alvor Swivel Chair (£375), which is touted as being both comfortable and classic. Garden rocking chairs, such as the stunning Charles Bentley Armchair (£98.99, Amazon), have also surged in popularity this summer as we seek peace and comfort above all else in our gardens.

Now, B&M’s Hampshire Swivel Chair has captured our attention. Its curved seat and plush cushioning are designed to create a cocooning feeling, so you can literally sink back into the seat.

(Image credit: B&M)

Its rattan base and half-dome shape also look very similar to Cox & Cox’s Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair (was £395, now £256), but at a fraction of the cost. B&M’s chair looks expensive – so much so, I imagine guests would have a hard time believing that this chair came from the budget retailer.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also small-garden and patio-friendly. The Hampshire chair weighs around 11kg, so it's going to be easy to move around your space – especially if you’re chasing every beam of sun. While it’s always nice to have a bistro set or garden sofa for hosting, an individual chair like this one gives you somewhere to retreat to – ideal if you’re seeking peace and quiet for yourself.

Now, as is the case with most B&M products, you’ll have to track down this chair in your local stores. But don’t worry if you can’t find it, because I’ve found a few more similar styles you can shop online right now.

Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair Was £365, now £295 at Cox & Cox This is the first option I think of when I think of a garden swivel chair. It's got to be one of the best-looking available, so snap it up while it's on sale. GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set £300 at B&Q If you love a swivel chair, but also love company, this gorgeous bistro set is perfect. And at £300, it's a fabulous price. Rattan Egg Chair Garden Waterproof Cushion Outdoor Dark Grey Was £152.99, now £129.99 at Debenhams This stylish chair is only a little more than B&M's while on sale. It's durable, weatherproof and looks chic in this grey colourway.

Who knew B&M could look this good?