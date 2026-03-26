I have a tiny budget to kit out my garden for summer – but these are the garden furniture buys I'm shopping in the Argos sale, so no one would ever know

Last year, I became the proud owner of my first-ever garden. Unfortunately, the excitement of this achievement wore off when I found out how expensive it is to kit out a garden from scratch. I've made it my mission to make my garden look as expensive as possible, but when working on a tight budget, I have to be strategic with my shopping, and that's why I'm planning to hit the Argos Home Easter Sale hard this weekend.

The Argos Big Red Easter Event starts today and is offering 20% off many of Argos' best-selling pieces of outdoor furniture with the code GREEN20. Argos is one of the best places to buy garden furniture; both the Argos Home and Habitat ranges already have some great budget pieces, but right now they're even more affordable.

One of the stars of the sale is the Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set, usually priced at £299; it is already an affordable price for such a chic-looking outdoor sofa set. But, with the 20% off, it will only set you back £239, which means you have enough cash leftover to personalise it with some outdoor cushions.

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Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set- Natural Was £299, Now £239 at Argos

Not only does this outdoor sofa look good, but shoppers vouch for its quality and comfort levels. It has racked up a very impressive 1600 five-star reviews on Argos.

However, I will caveat that I have seen this particular sofa go on sale for around £160 towards the end of last summer. But, it does have a history of selling out, so if you'd like an outdoor sofa in place ahead of the summer, now is the time to snap it up rather than wait around and risk missing out.

That's not the only gem in the Argos sale; these are the other pieces I've got my eye on for my garden.

The sales at this time of year are usually some of the best to pick up garden furniture, especially this one as the 20% is off new stock as well as older piece. So I'll be acting fast to snap up some new bits for my garden.

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