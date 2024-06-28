The Ninja Woodfire outdoor oven that wowed our reviewer is £100 off - making it the lowest price we've ever seen it at

Now that summer is finally here, we can focus on alfresco dinner parties in the garden – and what better way to do it than with the discounted Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven?

Last time we highlighted a discount on this oven, QVC had taken 20% off. But Ninja has topped that deal just in time for the heatwave and is offering a whopping £100 off the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven in their summer sale.

This means you can get your hands on the oven for £249.00 instead of £349 – and if our stellar Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven review is anything to go by, it's worth the investment.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven deal

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven | was £349.99, now £249.00 at Ninja



You can get £100 off the Ninja Woodfire from Ninja's website before the summer sale ends. It's got 8 cooking functions in total, including a pizza mode, max roast, bake and dehydrate.

With its wide range of features, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven easily makes our list of best pizza ovens. It's multifunctional, weatherproof, and really packs a punch when it comes to quality and flavour. Better yet, it's currently at the lowest price we've seen since it launched.

Coming in at a lower price point than many other pizza ovens on the market. It's our favourite electric pizza oven, and you get real bang for your buck with this deal too.

Making pizza with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. (Image credit: Future)

As an artisan pizza oven and a BBQ smoker, there is so much you can do with the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven. There are settings for various pizza styles, including artisan, thin, New York, deep-pan, calzone and custom. You can even cook artisan bread to share under the sun.

The setup is super quick, too. Simply plug the oven in, pre-heat, and you're ready to start cooking.

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

The oven even has an integrated smoker box which burns natural wood pellets, so you can achieve a smokey flavour when cooking meat – a real treat for you and your guests.

'The cooked chicken was a triumph,' said Helen McCue, our expert kitchen appliance review who tested out the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. 'It had a deep smokey flavour, combined with crisp skin and juicy moist meat.'

If the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is something you want to bring to the garden table this summer, make sure you get it before the summer sale ends.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up, so you might want to hold out for a better deal – but we don't think it'll get any better than this.