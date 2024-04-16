Ooni has unveiled a brand new oven - and it's big enough to cook two pizzas at once

Ooni is adding a new release to its range of award-winning pizza ovens, and it's set to be the largest and most advanced from the brand yet.

24 inches wide, and with a digital temperature hub that you can connect to your phone, the Ooni Koda 2 Max is sure to attract attention from the brand's huge customer base. After all, this is the brand that surged in popularity during the pandemic and has been a staple in gardens up and down the country ever since.

Since we've reviewed and loved every Ooni pizza oven out there thus far and ranked the excellent Ooni Fyra as the absolute best pizza oven on the market, it seemed only right to take a first look at this new release.

Ooni Koda 2 Max | £799 from Ooni from May 2024

Ooni Koda 2 Max first look

It's certainly set to be a big summer for pizza oven launches, with the recent arrival of Gozney's Arc and Lakeland getting in on the action with its brand-new gas pizza oven.

So what makes Ooni's new launch different from the rest? Well, it's massive for starters, with space for 20-inch pizzas. For context, average pizza sizes (and ovens) range from around 12 inches to 18 inches maximum, so 24 inches is a huge space indeed.

(Image credit: Ooni)

Ooni calls this a 'supersized 24" cooking area' perfect for side-by-side cooking, meaning that you could squeeze a pizza and a cut of meat in there at the same time, or an additional skillet with a side of potatoes or greens.

As well as the zone being supersized, it also has two separate cooking zones with independent temperature controls - so you could even cook two different types of pizza (like deep dish and Neopolitan) simultaneously. That's not a feature I've ever seen before, and will most definitely make catering to a crowd easier.

(Image credit: Ooni)

The addition of a digital temperature hub means that this oven has plenty in common with one of its predecessors, the Ooni Karu, with the ability to get instant temperature readings from inside the oven to your phone thanks to Ooni Connect, so that you can multi-task making your salad while still keeping an eye on your pizza.

All of these new developments with the Koda 2 Max will make it trickier to decide which Ooni to buy, but hopefully, we'll be testing out this new release to let you know how those new features shape up.