Stacey Solomon's new outdoor range with George Home looks so much more expensive than it actually is

Stacey Solomon has very successfully turned her herself from a TV personality and presenter into a home hero. From her spectacular home transformations to her latest Asda homeware ranges she isn't just nailing emerging interior trends, but helping set them too.

This month she has given us another homeware launch to gobble up, her first outdoor range with Asda. This latest collection marks her very first foray into items designed for outdoor use and will pair beautifully with your outdoor dining ideas. And what better timing than now, when the sun is finally making an appearance!

With summer right around the corner, we’re very keen to dive into Stacey’s stylish new drop; which we think looks so much more expensive than it really is.

Stacey Solomon’s outdoor collection with George Home

After releasing a collection of homeware items for indoors, Stacey and George Home have just dropped a range of outdoor items , including inflatables, cups, plates and bowls; the perfect recipe for enjoying a long leisurely day of food, fun and drinks outside.

(Image credit: George Home)

Prices start at just £2, but the design of Stacey's items looks so much more luxe than the price tag would suggest – so we reckon you'd have any visiting guests fooled into thinking you’ve spent a lot more money than you really have.

Our favourite part of the new range is the melamine plates and serving bowls. The olive green trend is having a moment, and the quiet luxury of the dark green hue and textured finish seriously elevates the melamine materials. You'd never guess it wasn't ceramic.

(Image credit: George Home)

Everything is all very affordable, with the 12-piece dinner set – which includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls – available for just £30.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our top picks

Stacey Solomon Green Leaf Print Tumbler - Set of 4 £8 at Asda Dishwasher-safe and made form PP Plastic, these cups are the perfect way to elevate a picnic. Stacey Solomon Green Dinner 12 Piece Set £30 at Asda This 12 piece set is outdoor dining and picnic safe, so you don't have to worry about any accidental smashes. It includes 4 side plates, 4 bowls and 4 dinner plates. Stacey Solomon Green Serving Bowl £7 at Asda This green serving bowl is a great statement piece on it's own for using inside or outside.

For those who aren’t fussed about dinnerware however, and those who are perhaps a bit more concerned about little ones who need to be entertained this summer instead, never fear – Stacey has thought of pretty much everything with this collection.

Included in the range are some very fun inflatables, including a £35 inflatable dinosaur sprinkler that actually squirts water out of its mouth. If that doesn't impress your kiddos, we don’t know what will!

(Image credit: George Home)

Speaking about her collection, Stacey admits that the inflatables may be her favourite part.

'I am so excited to see my latest collection come to life. I hope my family are ready for all the picnics we’ll be having using the dinnerware – they won’t be able to get me indoors!

'The inflatable products are also a real showstopper and will look amazing in any garden and, most importantly, provide hours of fun for the kids… I’m obsessed with the giant sprinkler dinosaur. I hope you all love it as much as I do,' she says.

We sure do – we're picking up our favourite items for the garden as we speak…!