Amazon Prime Day may be over - but this five-star Swan patio heater is still reduced by £60
Prices like this are rare, so snap up our #1 reviewed patio heater fast
Many post-Amazon Prime Day deals are still going strong, but no discount has made us happier than the Swan Al Fresco Column Electric Patio Heater which is one of the best patio heater deals we've seen this summer.
This heater has an RRP of £214.99 but went down to £155 in the Prime Day sales, and it still hasn’t gone back up. As you can imagine, we’re not complaining.
Yes, this year’s Amazon Prime Day helped us bag some serious bargains, but sometimes it pays (quite literally) to keep an eye on the website a few days after the big sale. Amazon occasionally keeps the prices down, which has been the case with one of the best patio heaters you can buy.
Swan Al Fresco Column Electric Patio Heater |
was £214.99 now £155 at Amazon
This is definitely one of the most stylish patio heaters we’ve seen, and our Ideal Home reviewers have ranked this model as the #1 patio heater on the market today. Perfect for any al fresco dinner or a cosy evening in the garden, it’s well worth snapping up this bargain while it lasts.
This Swan Patio Heater is still on sale
Our Ideal Home reviewers can’t get enough of the Swan Al Fresco Column Electric Patio Heater, and it’s currently our highest-rated patio heater thanks to its steady warmth and versatility. Of course, an added bonus is that it’s currently 28% off, which is cheaper than it’s been in two whole years.
Lindsey Davis, Head of E-commerce at Ideal Home, says, 'Unlike other patio heaters I have tested, the heat has a good wide angle/range. Some you only feel if you are directly inline, but this was great for keeping everyone sat around my sister's big outdoor corner sofa warm.'
And while the Swan patio heater does need to be plugged in, its 1.8-metre power cord gives you the flexibility to move it where you need it.
Plus, the 1000W and 2000W temperature options mean that this heater really caters to you and your needs while also offering peace of mind for parents. This model has a 360-degree tip-over safety switch, which means it will automatically turn itself off if it’s knocked over.
So, there’s no point waiting for next year’s Amazon Prime Day to buy the patio heater you’ve had your eye on for a while. This Swan heater is cheaper than ever - but the deal won’t last for long. And while you’re at it, why not treat yourself to one of the best pizza ovens, too?
The warm weather might be hiding this weekend, but that's no reason not to enjoy your outdoors.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
