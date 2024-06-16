Weber's new tabletop griddle is a clever spin on the classic BBQ – it's perfect for tiny gardens
But this outdoor griddle is also the perfect companion for your camping trips this summer
This week, Weber, one of our favourite BBQ brands, launched a tabletop griddle in the UK that’s both garden and travel friendly. And the arrival of the Weber Slate premium griddle comes just in time for the start of barbecuing and al fresco dining season.
Weber regularly tops our list of best BBQs but none of its previous products are quite as compact and portable as the new Weber SLATE 43cm Premium Griddle. But its small-sized design doesn’t sacrifice the high quality and performance we’re used to from Weber.
But that is also reflected in this gas griddle’s price, selling for £369. And if you were to opt for one of the larger designs that launched alongside it, the 56cm Premium Griddle and 76cm Premium Griddle which is no longer tabletop, then you will have to pay even more - £559 and £929 respectively.
But while it is on the pricey side, we believe that the product’s features and performance won’t disappoint and make it a worthy buy for this summer’s outdoor entertaining and camping alike.
Weber Slate 43cm Premium Griddle first look
This might be one of the best gas BBQs if you lack outdoor space on your patio or in the garden. Providing edge-to-edge consistent heat which can reach temperatures as high as 260°C in just 10 minutes to speedily sear and cook your burgers, pancakes, paninis and more. The design is even equipped with adjustable feet to level the appliance on uneven surfaces. Which can come in handy when you’re out camping.
Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary approves of this new launch and points out the similarity between Weber’s griddle and Ninja’s Sizzle Indoor Grill & Flat Plate. 'The Weber Griddle is an interesting launch to me as tabletop BBQs and grills grow in popularity in the UK. Our coverage of the Ninja Sizzle, which is an indoor griddle, garnered a lot of interest earlier in the year, which shows people are intrigued by this type of cooking.’
‘Being an outdoor buy, I think the Weber Griddle will appeal to campers especially, with the kind of design that makes it easy to cook on the go without a fuss. I've personally been taking more and more holidays within the UK since the pandemic, and I'd love a kitted out camping set-up with one of these grills!'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
We can hardly wait for the sunshine and all the outdoor dining experiences have to offer.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to declutter a bedroom in one day – expert tips to tidy wardrobes and slay storage in record time
A few hours of blood, sweat and tears will be rewarded with the best night’s sleep of your life
By Linda Clayton
-
How to propagate Burro's Tail and get more of this plant for free
Effortlessly increase your houseplant collection
By Holly Reaney
-
What colours go with green kitchens? Design experts reveal the trending colour combos to try now
Green is one of the most popular colours for kitchens right now - but what shades should you pair it with?
By Amelia Smith
-
David Beckham took to gardening over the weekend – and this is where to buy his Queen of Sweden shrub rose
Unsurprisingly, it's a rose variety that's no short of regal
By Sara Hesikova
-
This Wilko Kamado BBQ has that Big Green Egg energy - but it's £745 cheaper
Plus, it's perfect for small gardens
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Move quickly – there's 25% off Habitat's Indu garden bench, a lookalike for a high-end cult fave
But you have only until 4th June
By Sara Hesikova
-
Ninja's first-ever BBQ is a must-have for small gardens - Our first impressions
A first look at Ninja's debut into outdoor cooking with the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker
By Rebecca Knight
-
Today's top garden furniture deals – save big and get your garden ready for summer
The top garden furniture deals on offer right now; with discounts on outdoor sofas and garden dining sets from Argos, John Lewis, Habitat, Homebase and many more
By Amy Lockwood
-
Tesco's stylish Outdoor Living garden range is back and it's a steal!
A bistro set for £70? Yes, please. The returning Tesco Outdoor Living range is winning on every front
By Amy Hunt
-
DeliVita pizza oven review: a wood-fired, outdoor oven which cooks pizzas and more
We've reviewed the beautiful DeliVita pizza oven to see how easy it set up, use and cook pizza (and more). Here's what we found...
By Jennifer Oksien
-
Everdure Cube BBQ review
We put the ultra-stylish Everdure Cube BBQ to the test to determine whether this charcoal barbecue brings the looks whilst getting top points for practicality
By Annie Collyer