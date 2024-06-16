Weber's new tabletop griddle is a clever spin on the classic BBQ – it's perfect for tiny gardens

This week, Weber, one of our favourite BBQ brands, launched a tabletop griddle in the UK that’s both garden and travel friendly. And the arrival of the Weber Slate premium griddle comes just in time for the start of barbecuing and al fresco dining season.

Weber regularly tops our list of best BBQs but none of its previous products are quite as compact and portable as the new Weber SLATE 43cm Premium Griddle. But its small-sized design doesn’t sacrifice the high quality and performance we’re used to from Weber.

But that is also reflected in this gas griddle’s price, selling for £369. And if you were to opt for one of the larger designs that launched alongside it, the 56cm Premium Griddle and 76cm Premium Griddle which is no longer tabletop, then you will have to pay even more - £559 and £929 respectively.

(Image credit: Weber)

But while it is on the pricey side, we believe that the product’s features and performance won’t disappoint and make it a worthy buy for this summer’s outdoor entertaining and camping alike.

Weber Slate 43cm Premium Griddle first look

This might be one of the best gas BBQs if you lack outdoor space on your patio or in the garden. Providing edge-to-edge consistent heat which can reach temperatures as high as 260°C in just 10 minutes to speedily sear and cook your burgers, pancakes, paninis and more. The design is even equipped with adjustable feet to level the appliance on uneven surfaces. Which can come in handy when you’re out camping.

Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary approves of this new launch and points out the similarity between Weber’s griddle and Ninja’s Sizzle Indoor Grill & Flat Plate. 'The Weber Griddle is an interesting launch to me as tabletop BBQs and grills grow in popularity in the UK. Our coverage of the Ninja Sizzle, which is an indoor griddle, garnered a lot of interest earlier in the year, which shows people are intrigued by this type of cooking.’

‘Being an outdoor buy, I think the Weber Griddle will appeal to campers especially, with the kind of design that makes it easy to cook on the go without a fuss. I've personally been taking more and more holidays within the UK since the pandemic, and I'd love a kitted out camping set-up with one of these grills!'

We can hardly wait for the sunshine and all the outdoor dining experiences have to offer.